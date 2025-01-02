Cast Set For THE WINTER'S TALE at Tobacco Factory Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heidi Vaughan has announced the cast and production team for Tobacco Factory Theatres' upcoming production of The Winter's Tale. The 21-strong company, all based within 25-miles of Bristol, will perform the play from 25 February to 29 March 2025, with previews from 20–22 February.

This recruitment approach underscores Artistic Director Heidi Vaughan's commitment to championing regional artists in her second production at Tobacco Factory Theatres, stating that the South West's talent pool allowed for the entire production to be cast locally.

“I'm incredibly proud that we've assembled both the cast and production team for this show entirely from the remarkable talent in our region,” said Heidi Vaughan, Artistic Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres. “As our largest production since the pandemic, it's a testament to the strength and quality of the South West's creative community.”

Alice Barclay (Hermione/Mopsa) - Previous credits include War Horse at National Theatre, Taming of the Shrew at Royal Shakespeare Company and Oliver Twist at Tobacco Factory Theatres.

Bill Ward (Polixenes/Lord Sicilia) - Credits include Book of Will at Bolton Octagon, National Tour of Shakespeare in Love, Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End, Coronation Street & Emmerdale for ITV

Felix Hayes (Leontes) - Credits include The Tempest, The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream all Royal Shakespeare Company, Jane Eyre for National Theatre & Bristol Old Vic, Three Girls for BBC

Rose Wardlaw (Paulina/Dorcas) - A Midsummer Night's Dream for Shakespeare North Playhouse & Tour, As You Like It for Royal Shakespeare Company, Blithe Spirit for Theatre Royal Bath/West End

Dorian Simpson (Camillo) - Previously performed in Rapunzel for Bath Theatre Royal, Wendy & Peter for National Theatre of Scotland/Edinburgh Lyceum and Ted Lasso for Apple TV

Amy Lougton (Shepherd/Cleomenes) - Child of Science at Bristol Old Vic, Romeo & Juliet for Southwark Playhouse and Nation for National Theatre

Corrina Buchan (Clown/Dion) - credits include The Little Mermaid for Bristol Old Vic, Unfortunate for Southwark Playhouse & UK Tour, West End & UK Tour of Deathdrop: Back in the Habit, Drac & Jill, Little Women In Black both at Wardrobe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Festival 2019 at Shakespeare's Globe.

Jacob Aldcroft (Florizel/Archidamas) - Credits include The Day I Got the Horn at Royal & Derngate), The Iguanodon Restaurant for Emerald Ant and Sleeping Beauty at Torch Theatre

Genevieve Sabherwal (Perdita/Emilia) - Past performances include Around The World in 80 Days for York Theatre Royal/Tilted, The Heartbreak Opera for Wardrobe Theatre, The Little Princess at Theatre By The Lake

Stu Mcloughlin (Antigonus/Autolycus) - co-founder of theatre company Living Spit, The Outlaws for BBC, Coram Boy, A Matter of Life And Death and Brief Encounter all West End.



Heidi Vaughan also emphasized the importance of variety in the theatre's programming, stating that both new works and classics are presented with the goal of removing barriers and allowing as many people as possible to experience the magic of theatre.

She noted; “Shakespeare's plays are generally split into comedies, tragedies, or romances, but The Winter's Tale uniquely blends all three. This production will explore the play's dramatic shifts—from the jealousy and heartbreak of its tragic beginnings to the humour and joy of its romantic resolution—offering audiences a rich and varied theatrical experience, particularly those new to Shakespeare."

With tickets starting at £14, The Winter's Tale runs from 25 February to 25 March with previews from 22 February.

