Cast Set For THE PARENT AGENCY - THE MUSICAL at Storyhouse Chester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for The Parent Agency – The Musical. This brand new musical adapted by comedian and author David Baddiel from his best-selling book with music and additional lyrics by the composer of Everybody's Talking about Jamie's Dan Gillespie Sells, will receive its world premiere at Storyhouse Chester on Saturday 15 February 2025, where it will be playing for two weeks until Sunday 2 March 2025. [Gala Night: Wednesday 19 February 2025] before a planned national tour and London run.

Max Bispham (Les Miserables, Mrs Doubtfire), Osian Salter (Les Miserables, The Osmonds a New Musical), Eli Sowden-Mehta (Wonka, Blitz, Wicked) and Louis Wilkins (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) will share the role of Barry.

Rebecca McKinnis(Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will play Susan and Rakesh Boury (Matilda, The Creakers) will play Geoff.

Completing the cast are Kazmin Borrer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Elliot Broadfoot (Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder), Natasha Cayabyab (Shrek the Musical), Dylan Collymore (Shrek The Musical), Sarah McFarlane (SIX), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Why Am I So Single?) Alan Vicary (Girl From The North Country), Ralph Birthwell (Life of Pi), Althea Burey (The Gruffalo), Elliot Copeland (Becoming Nancy), Jessica Daugirda (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Sophia Lewis (Around The World in 80 Days) and Robbie Scott (Sunshine on Leith).

The Parent Agency - The Musical will appeal to anyone who is, or has been, a child.

And also, to anyone who is, or has had, at least one parent.

And definitely, to anyone who wishes they weren't called Barry.

Eleven-year-old Barry Bennett hates his name. In fact, it's number one on the list of things he blames his parents (Susan and Geoff) for along with "being boring, never buying him cool stuff, being tired all the time and being too strict”. So, he makes a wish for a better mum and dad and finds himself whisked away to Youngdon in the 'United Kid-dom', an alternate universe where kids get to pick out their perfect parents with the assistance of the staff of the eponymous Parent Agency.

For Barry, this seems like a dream come true, although he soon learns that choosing a new mum and dad isn't as simple as it sounds...

David Baddiel's books have achieved exceptional success and been translated into 30 languages. His children's books have received huge critical acclaim and won some of children's literature's highest accolades including the inaugural Laugh Out Loud Award, for The Parent Agency.

Dan Gillespie-Sells, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of The Feeling, has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim for his work in musical theatre. He composed the music for the hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which received multiple Olivier Award nominations, toured internationally and was adapted in to an Amazon Original Film. Dan's work has earned him an Ivor Novello Award, Olivier, BAFTA and BRIT nominations, and he was named Stonewall's Entertainer of the Decade in 2015 for his contributions to the LGBT community.

Joining David and Dan on the creative team are director Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Merrily We Roll Along), designer Jon Bausor (Spirited Away, Bat Out of Hell),

choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (SIX, Dear Evan Hansen), Costume Designer Sarah Mercadé (Jesus Christ Superstar, 101 Dalmatians, The Spongebob Musical), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Bonnie & Clyde) and Assistant Director Francesca Hsieh (VANYA), with Music Supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to The Future, The Book of Mormon), Music Director Ellen Campbell (Waitress, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Sound Designer Paul Gatehouse (Mary Poppins, The Little Big Things), Associate Sound Designer Richard Jones, Wig, Hair and Make-Up Designer Craig Forrest-Thomas (Mrs Doubtfire, Buyer & Cellar). Casting Director Olivia Laydon CDG for Jill Green Casting and Children's Casting by Amy Beadel CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Comments