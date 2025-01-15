Cast Set For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Yard Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Yard Theatre have announced the full casting for their new staging of The Glass Menagerie. Directed by Founder and Artistic Director Jay Miller, this marks the final show in The Yard's current space, with construction beginning on a purpose-built new venue that is scheduled to open in 2026. Performances will run 28 February-21 April.

The cast includes; Sharon Small (Nye, Good, Nightsleeper) will play Amanda Wingfield, Tom Varey (Hamnet, A Taste of Honey, The Village) will play Tom Wingfield, Eva Morgan (This City is Ours, The Gathering) will play Laura Wingfield and Jad Sayegh will play Jim O’Connor (The Ocean and The Star). This is Eva and Jad’s professional stage debut. This casting continues The Yard's longstanding commitment to championing emerging talent and providing vital early-career opportunities — a cornerstone of the theatre's work since its beginnings.

The full creative team are Jay Miller (Director), Cécile Trémolières (Set Designer) Lambdog1066 (Costume Designer), Josh Anio Grigg (Composer & Sound Designer), Sung Im Her (Movement Director), Arthur Carrington (Casting Director), Edward Hilsum (Illusion Designer), and Erin Guan (Set and Costume Assistant).

It is evening. Tom Wingfield is smoking in the alley outside the apartment where he grew up. Through a window, he watches his mother and his sister.

Tonight is one of those nights you remember forever. Tonight, someone special is coming to dinner. Tonight, there will be a dance. Tonight, you might fall in love. Tonight, everything could change.

This production of The Glass Menagerie is made possible through the generous support of our Production Circle members: Mike Anderson, Fiona Clements, Rodney Schwartz, Simon Tate, Carolyn Ward, and those who wish to remain anonymous.

