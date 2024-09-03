Cast Set For REVEALED at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Belgrade Theatre Coventry has announced the cast for their new in-house produced show, Revealed, premiering at The Belgrade from Friday 18 October and running until Saturday 2 November, with a press night on Tuesday 22 October.

16-year-old Luther, his father Malcolm and grandfather Sidney take refuge at the family’s Caribbean restaurant. Thrown together for the night, their differing opinions on racism, masculinity, sexuality, parenting, and love are revealed, with explosive consequences.

At times devastating and shocking, yet, also hilarious and heartwarming, Revealed is a relatable family drama that celebrates the courage in connecting with those we find hardest to love.

Jayden Hanley (making his stage debut, screen credits include Small Axe, ITV, Phoenix Rise, BBC, and films The Girl with all the Gifts, and The Tale of the Fatherless) will play ‘Luther’, alongside writer Daniel J Carver (SeaView, Amazon, Faith, RSC, Wounded, Birmingham Rep) as ‘Malcolm’ and Everal A Walsh (A Child of Science, Bristol Old Vic, Amadeus, National Theatre, ) as ‘Sidney’.

Jay Zorenti-Nakhid said, “I'm really excited to get to work on Revealed, a piece of work that is close to my heart. It was originally developed by The Red Earth Collective and Rites of passage productions, with a sharing in 2019 at Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham, before going on to have a life in Bristol at the Tobacco Factory in 2022.

“Daniel is one of the most generous writers I know, so it’s exciting to collaborate again to bring his words to life. We are both excited about the impact this work can have with audiences, and the things people may be inspired to do as a result of engaging with the work. The first time I engaged with Revealed it inspired me to track down and connect with my biological dad who I’d never met!

“As a director, I'm fascinated by psychology and why people do the things they do, and really unpicking and delving deep into those layers - it really drives my creative practice and approach to storytelling. I'm looking forward to getting into the rehearsal room with Daniel, Everal and Jayden. We want to craft something that speaks to people and really resonates with Coventry's audiences.”

Revealed is written by Daniel J Carver, directed by Belgrade Associate Director Jay Zorenti-Nakhid, and with set and costume design from Amanda Mascarenhas, lighting designer Joe Price, sound design from Khalil Madovi, movement direction by Corey Campbell, and fight direction by Kevin McCurdy. Revealed is produced by James Ashfield for the Belgrade. The production manager is Adrian Sweeney.

Each performance will end with the audience being invited to come together and stay to enjoy some freshly made, mouth-watering Caribbean food.

