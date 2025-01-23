News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Set For POLLY: A 21ST CENTURY LOVE STORY - IN CONCERT

The performance is on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
Cast Set For POLLY: A 21ST CENTURY LOVE STORY - IN CONCERT Image
Full casting has been announced for the first ever UK concert of Polly: A 21st Century Love Story at Phoenix Arts Club on 11th February.

Natalie Durkin (Snow White, Ultimatum) will originate the role of Polly, with Maria Coyne (Wicked, Sex On the Peach) as Jen, Baker Mukasa (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Tina) as Adam, Martin Dickinson (Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You) as David, and Jennifer Hepburn (Opening Night, Les Mis) as Tina. 

Completing the cast are Karen Wilkinson (Phantom of the Opera, Standing at the Sky's Edge), JoJo Meredith (Your Lie in April, Wicked), Will Thompson-Brant (Hair, Saturday Night Fever) and Dev Joshi (Garfield, The Beggar's Opera). 

The cast will be supported by James Green on Drums with musical direction by Alex Maynard. Written by Joe Tapper and Natalie Durkin, Polly: A 21st Century Love Story is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran.




