Cast Set For ONE OF THE BOYS at the Playground Theatre

The cast has been set for One of the Boys at the Playground Theatre.

Leading the cast in the role of Eve is Miriam Grace Edwards (Romeo & Juliet at Shakespeare’ Globe, The Empress, RSC and Lyric Hammersmith) and playing Eve’s mysterious new colleague Heidi is 2023 Spotlight Prize Finalist Jessica Gough. Daniel Kendrick (Our Town at the Almeida, Vera Vera Vera at The Royal Court Theatre) as Kevin and Matt Ray Brown (Julius Caesar, RSC, and Ghosts at Trafalgar Studios) as The Chair complete the cast.

Written by the exciting playwright Tim Edge, whose previous work, Under the Black Rock was praised by The Guardian to have “…razor-sharp, harrowing and darkly funny dialogue” with “the many plot twists and turns are pulled off immaculately…”, One of The Boys offers a sharp commentary on corporate sexism and the compromises many women feel compelled to make to compete equally with men in the workplace.

Eve is on the brink of a ground-breaking career move; she is about to become the first woman in her company to land the role of CEO. Yes, she has had to compromise, make personal sacrifices, but it was all worth it... right?

Enter Heidi, a young executive with an agenda. As Heidi gains a foothold within the company, her presence begins to threaten the established culture in which the company thrives, as well as the position that Eve has worked so hard for. Will Eve’s ambition triumph over her conscience, or is it time to smash it all to the ground and start again?

By highlighting and calling out workplace misogyny, One of The Boys raises awareness about the issues women face in professional settings. This can be an eye-opening experience for audiences who may not be fully aware of the extent of the problem.

With the potential to engage, educate, and inspire audiences by addressing a critical social issue through the lens of storytelling and artistic expression, One of The Boys provides an opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and advocacy for positive change.

Directed by Lydia McKinley, written by Tim Edge with design by Ellie Wintour, One of The Boys is at The Playground Theatre from 1 – 27 October 2024.

