Cast Set For NAPOLEON: UN PETIT PANTOMIME at Jermyn Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for their Christmas show, Napoleon: Un Petit Pantomime. Running from 21 November 2024 to 5 January 2025, this world premiere co-production reunites the theatre with Charles Court Opera following their award-winning collaboration on Odyssey: A Heroic Pantomime last Christmas.

Maréchal your forces and round up les Rosbifs – it’s time for some historic hilarity! Join the most dictatorial of petits hommes as he dons disguises among the bourgeoisie to war with Wellington. Will the grandiose general find a way to become Emperor? Will the dodgy Duke find a use for his new beef pie?

Napoleon: Un Petit Pantomime, is written by John Savournin and David Eaton and directed by John Savournin and Benji Sperring, with musical direction by David Eaton. Set and costume design is by Lucy Fowler, lighting design by Ben Pickersgill and choreography by Merry Holden.

The cast comprises Elliot Broadfoot (Stella and Kathy Solve a Murder! - Ambassadors Theatre, I Should Be So Lucky - UK Tour), Jennie Jacobs (Mamma Mia! - Littlestar Productions, Beowulf - CCO panto), Matthew Kellett (The Yeomen of the Guard - Opera Holland Park/CCO, The Barber of Seville - Charles Court Opera), Amy J Payne (A Little Night Music - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North, Odyssey – CCO/JST panto), Rosie Strobel (Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera - Park Theatre and tour, Odyssey - CCO/JST panto) and Rochelle Jack (Alice By Heart, Chicago - Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts) as the swing. Each will play a multitude of roles.

Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre Stella Powell-Jones says, "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome the diabolically inventive minds of Charles Court Opera back to the theatre. And while I'm definitely not ready to think about Christmas, I'm more than ready to think about this brilliant cast taking on one of history's greatest stories - with that CCO signature twist!"

Artistic Director of Charles Court Opera, John Savournin says, “It is such a pleasure to be collaborating with Jermyn Street Theatre again. This year will mark CCO’s 17th pantomime to date, and I’m extremely excited to be presenting this year’s title, which promises to be our most ludicrous yet, performed by this truly fantastic cast of beloved CCO regulars and new faces.”

Comments