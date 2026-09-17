Cast Set For Matthew Bourne's CINDERELLA 2026-27 Tour

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The full cast has been set for the 2026-27 UK tour of Matthew Bourne’s CINDERELLA as it returns for its 30th anniversary, visiting 17 venues across 24 weeks.

The role of Cinderella will be performed by Hannah Kremer and Katrina Lyndon, alongside Reece Causton and Rory Macleod as Cinderella’s heroic Pilot, Harry, James Lovell, Andy Monaghan and Kingston Taylor as The Angel (Cinderella’s ‘Fairy GodFather’) and Michela Meazza and Daisy West as Cinderella’s Step-Mother, Sybil (with Nicole Kabera joining to play the role for the UK Tour).

Completing the cast as Cinderella’s Step-Brothers and Sisters, and the people of 1940’s London, are Mark Austin, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Tom Barnes Standing, Isabella Chandler, Carla Contini, Adam Davies, Christina Gibbs, Louis Harris, Thomas Ireson, Rosanna Lindsey, Maisie Mwebe, Matthew Petty, Matthew Potulski, Holly Saw, Molly Shaw-Downie and Shakiera Ward.

Making their New Adventures debuts in this production are Cameron Allan, Ethan Fairclough, Woody Freeman and Harry Hincks.

Matthew Bourne said today: “It’s thrilling to welcome an almost entirely new cast to bring our epic wartime love story back to life for its 30th anniversary. In fact, apart from the wonderful Michela Meazza (who performed in the original production in 1997), all the Principals will be taking on these coveted roles in Cinderella for the first time this season. We are immensely proud that 73% of the Cinderella company have come through our New Adventures talent development programmes, created to ensure that our productions always present a combination of the finest world-class dance artists and the most exciting emerging talent that the UK has to offer.”

Also announced is that Imperial War Museums will be an official partner of the 2026-27 tour of Matthew Bourne’s CINDERELLA. As part of the partnership, New Adventures will run dance workshops based on Cinderella during the museum’s Big Story Festival on Sunday 25 and Monday 26 October, inspired by their latest exhibition Childhood in War. The museum will also host the Cinderella cast for a research day at its exhibitions, and the Cinderella programme will feature a discussion with set and Costume Designer, Lez Brotherston, and IWM curator, James Taylor, around wartime artefacts and how they influenced the show’s design.

The tour will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth (16 – 21 November 2026) before playing Lowry, Salford (24 – 28 November 2026), ahead of the annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells (1 December 2026 – 17 January 2027), marking New Adventures’ 24th Christmas season at the venue. It will then play a further 14 venues in 2027, touring to Milton Keynes, Woking, Birmingham, Liverpool, Hull, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Canterbury, Bradford, Norwich, Glasgow, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

One of New Adventures’ most popular and beloved productions, Matthew Bourne’s CINDERELLA is a thrilling and evocative love story, set in London during the Second World War.

This epic interpretation of the classic fairytale, has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

With Lez Brotherston’s glorious Olivier Award-winning designs, lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin and video and projection designs by Duncan McLean, CINDERELLA features sensational sound design by Paul Groothuis which will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score, and the sights and sounds of war-torn London.

CINDERELLA is both a tribute and a testament to the spirit of London during a time when every second counted and lives were changed forever. Bourne's vivid storytelling has never been more heart-stopping and touching, creating a unique and unforgettable depiction of a familiar but timeless fable.

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