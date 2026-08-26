FRANKENSTEIN to Return to British Youth Music Theatre

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For the first time in its history, British Youth Music Theatre is reviving and reimagining its production of Frankenstein, 20 years after its premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth. The original production featured a young 15 year old Ed SHeeran, now a BYMT Patron, who has credited the experience with giving him the confidence to perform on stage. Performances will run Friday 28th – Sunday 30th August 2026, 7:30pm.

Performed by a cast of 36 young actors and musicians, this new version of Frankenstein transforms Mary Shelley's classic novel into a visceral musical exploring judgement, rejection and what happens when society decides who is worthy of humanity.

Award-winning writer Victoria Gimby joins composer Jimmy Jewell to radically rework the production for a new generation, with lyrics by Nick Stimson. Frankenstein will be directed by Dean Johnson (Once), with Musical Direction by Rosabella Gregory (Six) and Choreography by Sam Wilson-Freeman. The original Frankenstein premiered at Theatre Royal Plymouth in 2006 and was performed the following year at Barbican Theatre Plymouth, with Sheeran among its young company, before transferring to London's Cochrane Theatre in 2008.

Frankenstein features a near sung-through high octane score which draws on Jimmy Jewell's young career balancing international tours with rock legends such as The Who's Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper and Peter Frampton; conducting musicals and concerts across the UK and US; and his choral childhood which saw him perform with the likes of Diana Ross, Jose Carreras and even The Muppets.

Fear spreads fast, but judgement builds terrifying momentum. This new adaptation rips into society's gaze: how do we decide who is dangerous, who is worthy, and who is denied humanity altogether? In a world where snap judgements turn lethal, rejection becomes a force of its own.

Fast-paced and drenched in tension, the production is driven by an urgent, almost continuous score, haunting harmonies, jump scares and bold theatrical set pieces. Scenes unfold with cinematic intensity as the young company brings Mary Shelley's monster – and the society that creates him – vividly to life.

Composer Jimmy Jewell comments: 'We're Frankenstein-ing Frankenstein! 21 years ago, Nick Stimson and I sat down to write Frankenstein and realised we needed the incredible young people at BYMT to do it with us. I was over the moon to be asked by BYMT to bring this monster back to life 20 years after its first performance, but we did need some fresh blood to get the heart pumping again, so the fabulous Vicki Gimby has donned the surgical gloves and together we are breaking the beast down and giving it new life. There's a new energy, new songs from Nick and me, and an incredible creative team on board. I can't wait to see what the young performers do with it, it's going to be electric!'

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