Cast Set For London Classic Theatre's 25th Anniversary Production of JUST BETWEEN OURSELVES

London Classic Theatre today announces the full cast for their UK tour of Alan Ayckbourn’s Just Between Ourselves as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary. Michael Cabot, the founder and Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, directs Judy Buxton (Marjorie), Joseph Clowser (Neil), Helen Phillips (Pam), Tom Richardson (Dennis) and Holly Smith (Vera).

Performances run 26 February – 12 July.

Ayckbourn’s play, Just Between Ourselves, premiered at the Library Theatre, Scarborough on 28 January 1976. London Classic Theatre’s new tour opens at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich on 26 February and tours to a further 20 venues across the UK, concluding the tour at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 12 July.

Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, Michael Cabot said today, “I’m delighted to be directing Just Between Ourselves as the centrepiece of LCT’s 25th Anniversary celebrations. Alan Ayckbourn seems to have become a regular feature for us when we hit a big milestone - we produced Absent Friends for our fifteenth anniversary and Absurd Person Singular for our twentieth! Alan’s ambition, as a writer, both in terms of the worlds he creates, and the nuance of his writing is quite unparalleled. Ostensibly, his plays are comedies, dealing with marital tensions, aspiration and that very British preoccupation with class. Just Between Ourselves explores this familiar territory with aplomb, but under the surface lies another dimension, sometimes dark and often painful. Ayckbourn treads the tightrope between comedy and tragedy with an expert hand and makes extraordinary discoveries in the tension between them. Now in his 86th year, with 91 plays under his belt, Alan Ayckbourn is not only our most prolific playwright, but a genuine British institution. It’s a genuine privilege to be bringing Just Between Ourselves, one of his finest and most fascinating plays, to life in 2025.”

It is 1976. Dennis tinkers in his garage, cheerfully indifferent to wife Vera’s impending breakdown. Marjorie hovers in the background, making tea and finding fault. Neil has planned a birthday surprise for his wife, but Pam doesn’t share his enthusiasm, preoccupied by frustrations of her own.



In perhaps his most emotionally charged play, Alan Ayckbourn masterfully evokes a world of hidden tensions and suppressed hostility. He expertly navigates the tightrope between comedy and tragedy, guiding us towards a hilarious, yet chilling finale.

