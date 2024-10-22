Cast Set For Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Mill at Sonning

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been announced for Irving Berlin's White Christmas at The Mill at Sonning, which runs 27 November - 25 January.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies”, “I Love A Piano”, “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

Paramount Pictures released the movie musical White Christmas in 1954. Directed by Michael Curtiz, the film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, and featured 17 songs by Irving Berlin. The top moneymaker of 1954, White Christmas set a new record as Hollywood's all-time highest-grossing musical.

The stage adaptation of White Christmas, with additional Irving Berlin songs added, opened on Broadway in 2008, after several successful engagements throughout the United States. Directed by Walter Bobbie, the show was an audience favourite and it returned to Broadway the following year.

Cast:

Jason Jajdi (Bob) recently appeared as the Escapologist/cover Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical (International tour). Other credits include 1st Cover (and played) Bert in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward & International tour); Wonderful Town (Opera Holland Park); Aspects of Love (Manchester Hope Mill & Southwark Playhouse).

Connor Hughes (Phil) was Willard/Oscar in 42nd Street (Leicester Curve, Sadler's Wells, Canada & UK tour); Scooter in White Christmas (UK tour); Wolfgang The Drunk Priest in Young Frankenstein (English Theatre Frankfurt); Signore Corelli in Top Hat, Edward in Two Into One, Rod/Production Tenor in Singin' in the Rain (all at The Mill at Sonning).

Gabriella Williams (Betty) was Lana Turner in Chasing Rainbows (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Sherrie in Rock of Ages (UK Tour), 1st cover Ellen in Miss Saigon (UK tour), Sophie in Mamma Mia! (West End), Chris in Carrie the Musical (Southwark Playhouse).

Nic Myers (Judy) was alternate Sally Bowles in Cabaret (Playhouse, West End), Cabaret (Lido, Paris); 1st cover Linda in Back To The Future (Adelphi Theatre).

Mark Curry (General Waverly) recently returned to play The Wizard in WICKED (West End) for a second time and was R F Simpson in Singin' in the Rain (Kilworth House Theatre). Mark played one of the two leading roles in Woman in Black in the West End as well as appearing in Company and Victor Victoria (both Southwark Playhouse).

Shirley Jameson (Martha) was Mrs Rose in Hello, Dolly! (London Palladium), Mrs Van Hopper in Rebecca (Charing Cross Theatre); Ensemble and understudy Mrs Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol (Dominion Theatre).

Natasha Cayabyab (Susan) made her professional debut as Little Ogre/Young Fiona/Baby Bear/Rat/Dwarf in Shrek the Musical (Eventim Apollo, London /UK tour).

Shem Omari James (Sheldrake) was Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar (UK tour), C.C. White/Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Musical' at the Black British Theatre Awards 2022).

Greta McKinnon (Rhoda) was Ethel/understudy Dorothy Brock/understudy Maggie Jones in 42nd Street (UK and International tour); Ensemble/understudy Dale Tremont in Top Hat (The Mill at Sonning).

Eleanor Walsh (Rita) was Offie nominated for her performance as Jenny in Aspects Of Love (Southwark Playhouse). Recent roles include Drama Club Drama Queen in Heathers the Musical (UK tour), In Clay: A New Musical and Colombia in The Rocky Horror Show (European tour).

ELLIOT ALLINSON (Mike) was alternate Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys (Trafalgar Theatre), Man 1 in Edges (Phoenix Arts Club), Emmett Forrest in Legally Bonde (Pleasance Theatre), Friedrich Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (UK tour), Reginald in Matilda the Musical (RSC, original cast).

Lewis Rae (Ezekiel) recently played Mr Gloop/Mr Teavee and first cover Grandpa Joe in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Leeds Playhouse/UK tour) and Lindsay Wolsey in Mame (Hope Mill Theatre).

Grace Chan (swing) made her professional debut in the ensemble/c over Princess Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk (Birmingham Hippodrome).

Jack Speck (swing) made his professional debut as Prince Charming in Cinderella (Basildon Towngate Theatre).

Comments