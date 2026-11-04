Cast Set For HUDDLE at the Unicorn Theatre

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The Unicorn Theatre has announced the full cast for Huddle created by Filskit Theatre and directed by Sarah Shephard, which runs from Friday 27 November 2026 - Sunday 3 January 2027, with a press performance on Friday 4 December at 1.30pm.

The full cast includes Sam Pay (The BFG) and Rhiannon Skerritt (The Box of Delights). Created by Katy Costigan and Sarah Shephard of Filskit Theatre, the creative team includes direction from Sarah Shephard, original design from Maxwell Nicholson-Lailey, additional design from Rachel Baynton, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, animation from Ioanna Varsou, composition and sound design by Owen Crouch and associate sound designer Yoyo Yao.

In a brand-new imagining of a much-loved show, Huddle by Filskit Theatre, directed by Sarah Shephard, returns to the Unicorn following an acclaimed run in 2024. It tells the heart-warming tale of a penguin family learning to survive, reimagined for 1-4-year-olds.

In the frozen landscape of Antarctica, Mr Penguin receives a special delivery... his very own egg. Soon the egg hatches and Mr Penguin finds that he has his flippers full looking after his baby chick. Join this new Dad as he navigates the world of parenting - penguin style!

Combining playful performance, projection and sound, this fun and highly visual show returns to the Unicorn after a sold-out run in 2024. Directed by Sarah Shephard, this is a heart-warming tale about a child and parent learning to thrive despite the odds.

Sarah Shephard said, “We are over the moon to be bringing Huddle back to the Unicorn this Christmas. This show is very special to us as a company, and we feel honoured to be sharing it for the third time at one of our favourite venues. We can't wait to introduce our Penguin pair to another new generation of theatre goers.”

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