CONDENSATION & CANNONBALLS to Open at Union Theatre
Noah McCreadie writes and performs this one-person play about friendship and growing up, directed by Hannah McLeod.
The McCreadie Company will present Condensation & Cannonballs, a new one-person play written and performed by Noah McCreadie, at London's Union Theatre from November 4–6, 2026.
Directed by Hannah McLeod, the play follows Tom as he reflects on his childhood friendship following a life-altering event. Through memories of growing up together, he examines how the relationship shaped him and what it means to grow apart from someone who was once central to his life.
The production reunites the creative team behind Getaway / Runaway and The Glass House, with composition and sound design by Johnny Edwards. Mia Clark designed the production's poster.
Condensation & Cannonballs will play November 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Theatre, located at Old Union Arches, 229 Union Street, London SE1 0LR.
The production runs approximately 60 minutes without an interval and contains references to suicide.
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