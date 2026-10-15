CONDENSATION & CANNONBALLS to Open at Union Theatre

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The McCreadie Company will present Condensation & Cannonballs, a new one-person play written and performed by Noah McCreadie, at London's Union Theatre from November 4–6, 2026.

Directed by Hannah McLeod, the play follows Tom as he reflects on his childhood friendship following a life-altering event. Through memories of growing up together, he examines how the relationship shaped him and what it means to grow apart from someone who was once central to his life.

The production reunites the creative team behind Getaway / Runaway and The Glass House, with composition and sound design by Johnny Edwards. Mia Clark designed the production's poster.

Condensation & Cannonballs will play November 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Theatre, located at Old Union Arches, 229 Union Street, London SE1 0LR.

The production runs approximately 60 minutes without an interval and contains references to suicide.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 01 Hrs 36 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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