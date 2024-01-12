Cast Set For FRANKENSTEIN at Leeds Playhouse

Performances run 15-24 February.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Cast Set For FRANKENSTEIN at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse and imitating the dog have announced the company for their new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale Frankenstein.

The two-hander will feature Georgia-Mae Myers (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; Wars of the Roses & Henry VI – Rebellion, Royal Shakespeare Company; Dismissed, Soho Theatre) and Nedum Okonyia (Possession, Arcola Theatre).

   

Created by imitating the dog’s Co-Artistic Directors Pete Brooks, Andrew Quick and Simon Wainwright, this multimedia exploration of Mary Shelley’s classic novel is a psychological thriller which dares to ask the question – what is it to be human?

   

As a couple confront their own fears about impending parenthood, they re-create a version of Frankenstein that erupts into life as everyday objects are transformed into glaciers, a ship at sea, a dissecting room, and a house on fire.

   

imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed unique shot-for-shot stage recreation of George A. Romero’s classic 1968 zombie movie Night of The Living Dead™ – Remix and the UK Theatre Award-winning Dracula: The Untold Story.

   

Set and Costume Designer Hayley Grindle has created a dynamic, transformative space, which houses the digital tricks and video-mapping techniques associated with imitating the dog. Her theatre credits include Macbeth (Leeds Playhouse – returning this March), Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse, Ramps on the Moon & UK tour) and As You Like It (Queens Theatre Hornchurch & National Theatre).

The full creative team includes: Video Associate Davi Callanan; Lighting Designer Andrew Crofts; Composer & Sound Designer James Hamilton; Video System Designer Alan Cox; Co-Sound Designer and Technical Lead on Tour Rory Howson; Choreographer Casper Dillon; Company Stage Manager Anja Bryan-Smith; and Casting Director Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Frankenstein will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 15-24 February and will then tour to Oxford Playhouse, Watford Palace Theatre, The Lowry, Salford Quays, Cast, Doncaster, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, Liverpool Playhouse, The Dukes Lancaster, and Northern Stage, Newcastle. The production will also tour Switzerland in March.




