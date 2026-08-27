 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Cast and Creative Team Set for AFTER PARTY at Belgrade Theatre

The cast also features Gilly Gilchrist, Liz Kettle, Angus Yellowlees and Benny Young, with design by Richard Kent.

By:
Cast and Creative Team Set for AFTER PARTY at Belgrade Theatre

The Traverse Theatre, Paines Plough and the Belgrade Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for After Party, a bold new play by award-winning Scottish playwright Morna Young (Lost At Sea, Never Land). Performances will run Wed 9 to Fri 11 Sep 2026.

Directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner, the cast includes Alison Peebles, Hilary Maclean, Gilly Gilchrist, Liz Kettle, Rachel Dick, Angus Yellowlees, Ruby Glyne, Benny Young and Maryam Hamidi.

The set and Costume Designer is Richard Kent, Lighting Designer is Rory Beaton, Sound designer and composer is Oguz Kaplangi, the Movement Director is Jack Webb, Dramaturgy is Philip Howard and Casting is by Jacob Sparrow.

Matriarch Vivienne Blackwood has always lived life on her own terms; much to the frustration of her fractured family. Summoned for her 80th birthday party, they arrive expecting the usual family shenanigans. What they're not expecting, however, is Viv's announcement that tonight is much more than a birthday party – it's the celebration of a lifetime. Because tomorrow, Viv will die… and she wants her whole family at her side.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Belgrade Theatre
Recent Articles
Belgrade Theatre Coventry to Launch SEE IT FIRST 2026 Programme of New Work
Belgrade Theatre Coventry to Launch SEE IT FIRST 2026 Programme of New Work
6/24/2026
Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS

GETTING REKT (The Evening Star) in UK Regional GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
PIA by Katya Bourvis in UK Regional PIA by Katya Bourvis
Barbican (10/23-10/23)
The Sensational 60s Experience in UK Regional The Sensational 60s Experience
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/20-11/20)
Reuben Solo - Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me in UK Regional Reuben Solo - Someone In This Crowd Will Betray Me
The Limelight 2 (9/04-9/04)
Steve Steinman''s BAT - Bat Out of Hell - Live Lounge Premium Package in UK Regional Steve Steinman''s BAT - Bat Out of Hell - Live Lounge Premium Package
Vaillant Live, Derby (11/04-11/04)
The Ragged-Trousered Philanthropists in UK Regional The Ragged-Trousered Philanthropists
The Playhouse (9/30-10/10)
Jasdeep Singh Degun x Claudio Monteverdi: Orpheus in UK Regional Jasdeep Singh Degun x Claudio Monteverdi: Orpheus
Barbican (4/22-4/22)
Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family in UK Regional Murder Trial Tonight V - Death in the Family
Connexin Live (4/24-4/24)
Phil Wang: UH OH in UK Regional Phil Wang: UH OH
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/16-10/16)
Carols at the Royal Albert Hall in UK Regional Carols at the Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Albert Hall (12/19-12/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets