Cast and Creative Team Set for AFTER PARTY at Belgrade Theatre
The cast also features Gilly Gilchrist, Liz Kettle, Angus Yellowlees and Benny Young, with design by Richard Kent.
The Traverse Theatre, Paines Plough and the Belgrade Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for After Party, a bold new play by award-winning Scottish playwright Morna Young (Lost At Sea, Never Land). Performances will run Wed 9 to Fri 11 Sep 2026.
Directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner, the cast includes Alison Peebles, Hilary Maclean, Gilly Gilchrist, Liz Kettle, Rachel Dick, Angus Yellowlees, Ruby Glyne, Benny Young and Maryam Hamidi.
The set and Costume Designer is Richard Kent, Lighting Designer is Rory Beaton, Sound designer and composer is Oguz Kaplangi, the Movement Director is Jack Webb, Dramaturgy is Philip Howard and Casting is by Jacob Sparrow.
Matriarch Vivienne Blackwood has always lived life on her own terms; much to the frustration of her fractured family. Summoned for her 80th birthday party, they arrive expecting the usual family shenanigans. What they're not expecting, however, is Viv's announcement that tonight is much more than a birthday party – it's the celebration of a lifetime. Because tomorrow, Viv will die… and she wants her whole family at her side.
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