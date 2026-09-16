Cast Revealed for Dukes Christmas Show CINDERELLA

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The cast has been announced for the Dukes Christmas show, Cinderella. After the last four years in the Rake, Christmas is back in the Round Theatre. The Dukes are thrilled to return to this unique space for a magical, immersive festive play. This Cinderella is a sparkling whirlwind full of laughs, live music, brilliant costumes, and fairytale charm. Written by BAFTA-winner Ian Kershaw (Coronation Street) and directed by Polly Wain (a former member of the Dukes Young Company), this production is “laced” with Lancaster heart and “sole”!

The eponymous heroine Ella is played by Evie Hargreaves, whose theatre credits include To Kill A Mockingbird (West End and UK & Ireland Tour), The Merchant of Venice 1936 (West End and UK Tour), and Too Much World At Once (HOME Manchester and UK Tour). Helen Longworth, a regular performer at the Dukes, returns as stepmother Clarissa. Helen plays Hannah Riley in The Archers (BBC R4) and has worked on hundreds of radio plays. With her own company, she performed/composed for Ladies That Bus (2020) and Ladies That Dig (2023).

The Ugly Stepsisters will be played by Analiese Emerson Guettinger (Greta) and Jenny Murphy (Grizelda). Analiese studied at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School where she played Warwick in Henry VI: Days of Rebellion, Polina in The Seagull, and Viola in Twelfth Night. Jenny's theatre credits include The Cavern Club Story (UK tour), Alice in Wonderland (The Grange Theatre), and A Matter of Life and Death (New Vic). Prince 'Danny' is played by Oliver Nazareth Aston, whose theatre credits include The Sound of Music (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Jeff Wayne's War Of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience (Layered Reality), and Oneida (Seven Dials Playhouse). Oliver is set to appear as a lead voice actor in the video game sequel to the BAFTA-nominated game Cassette Beasts. The cast is completed by David Ahmad as Dad/King. David's West End credits include The Kite Runner (also at the Nottingham and Liverpool Playhouse) and What I Heard About Iraq. Other productions include The Bolds and Mr. Holgado at the Unicorn and The Card for Claybody.

Cinderella runs on Mondays - Saturdays from November 21 - January 2. Tickets must be booked in advance. Group bookings available.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 12 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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