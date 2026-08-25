BOG WITCH to Offer £7.50 Tickets at the Dukes

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In September, performer and writer Bryony Kimmings will bring her new one-woman show to the Dukes! Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, Bog Witch is the powerful, genre-bending story of Bryony's reluctant move from the city to the countryside. As the world's least likely eco-convert, she embarks on a torrid personal journey through the bogs of Sussex (and her mind), discovering new - and surprising - ways to be happy. Stand-up comedy, music, dance, and folk horror merge in this unforgettable live show.

As part of the Dukes Affordable Ticket Scheme, we've released £7.50 tickets for Bog Witch. At The Dukes, we believe that the arts should be open and accessible to everyone, and we know that the cost of cultural experiences can sometimes be a barrier. The Dukes Affordable Ticket Scheme aims to make many of our shows, films and activities more affordable for people on lower incomes. The scheme is open to anyone on Universal Credit, Jobseekers Allowance, Pension Credit, or Tax Credits.

Signing up to become a member of the scheme is free. We ask that you provide proof of eligibility, and once a member, you'll have access to all the Dukes' Affordable Ticket Scheme discounts. Membership runs for 12 months.

The offer includes reduced prices on any regular cinema screening (£5) and Stage on Screen showings (£10). Remember to check back on our dedicated webpage to see what live shows are participating in the scheme.

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