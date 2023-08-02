Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning

Last year The Mill at Sonning produced an incredibly successful run of Noël Coward’s STILL LIFE, directed by Tam Williams and staged in the Waterwheel Bar, which was transformed into a 1930s train station buffet. Now Tam is taking over the Mill’s restaurant for his next immersive production, one of the most popular comedies ever written - Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’.

Lunch or dinner will be served first and the hour long version of the play will then begin.

The drama will be happening around the audience as they sit at their tables. The play, now set in the 1930s, is accompanied by the evocative music of that era. With some, if not all of the cast of STILL LIFE, the show will make you laugh and cry.

With a shipwreck, star crossed lovers and of course the famous yellow crossed garters of one of Shakespeare’s most famous comic characters – Malvolio. You will marvel at the ingenuity of the story-telling.

If you loved STILL LIFE you will adore TWELFTH NIGHT.

Cast:

Bob Barrettt (Malvolio and Antonio)

Alasdair Craig (Orsino and Sir Andrew Augecheek)

Antony Jardine (Sir Toby Belch and Sebastian)

Emily Panes (Feste & Musical Director)

Rachel Pickup (Viola)

Natalie Winsor (Olivia and Maria)

Creative team:

Tam Williams - Director

Lighting & Sound Designer -Graham Weymouth

Natalie Titchener - Costume Designer