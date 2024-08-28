Cast Changed For THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at TOSCA at Royal Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacquelyn Stucker has withdrawn from all performances of The Marriage of Figaro for health reasons. The role of Countess Almaviva will be performed by Maria Bengtsson.

Swedish soprano Maria Bengtsson made her Royal Opera debut in 2009 as Lauretta in Gianni Schicchi. She returned to Covent Garden to perform the role of Countess Almaviva in 2013 and has also performed the role at Vienna State Opera, Opéra de Paris and the Staatsoper Berlin. Her other roles for The Royal Opera include Fiordiligi (Così fan tutte), Ellen Orford (Peter Grimes), and Donna Anna (Don Giovanni). Recent operatic highlights include Daphne at the Frankfurt Opera, Marschallin (Rosenkavalier) at the Grand Théâtre de Genève and at the Nederlandse Opera Amsterdam, Marschallin (Rosenkavalier) and Gräfin (Capriccio) at the Vienna State Opera. She has also performed the soprano role in Calixto Bieito's staged version of Verdi's Messa da Requiem at the Hamburg State Opera; in his staged interpretation of Mendelssohn's Elijah at the Theater an der Wien; and in the title role in the world premiere of Detlev Glanert's opera Oceane at the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

Tosca | 26 Nov – 13 Dec 2024

Sonya Yoncheva has withdrawn from all performances of Tosca for personal reasons. The role of Floria Tosca will be performed by Natalya Romaniw (26, 29 Nov and 6, 8 (matinee) Dec), and Chiara Isotton (11, 13 Dec), who makes her House debut.

Welsh-Ukrainian soprano Natalya Romaniw is hailed as one of the most impressive performers on the stage today. Romaniw made her Royal Opera debut as Floria Tosca in 2022 and reprised the role in 2024. She has also performed the title role in Tosca for the Staatsoper Hamburg, Oper Frankfurt and Deutsche Oper Berlin. She returns to Covent Garden in February 2025 to perform the role of Helena in the world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage’s Festen. Recent operatic highlights include role debuts in the titular roles in Ariadne auf Naxos and Rusalka for Garsington Opera, her house debut of the title role in Jenůfa for the Opéra de Rouen Normandie and her return to Houston Grand Opera as Blanche in Dialogues de Carmélites and Ortlinde in Die Walküre.

Chiara Isotton

Italian soprano Chiara Isotton makes her Royal Opera debut as Floria Tosca on 11 December. She has performed the role of Floria Tosca internationally at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Teatro Massimo di Palermo, New National Theatre Tokyo, and Teatro La Fenice amongst others. Recent operatic highlights include Rigoletto, Macbeth, Andrea Chénier and Hänsel und Gretel at Teatro alla Scala, Milan. Upcoming engagements for 2024 include Elizabeth in Don Carlo for Royal Danish Opera, Fedora at The Metropolitan Opera, New York and Teatro alla Scala, and further performances as Floria Tosca at Teatro alla Scala.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

Comments