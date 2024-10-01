Cast Announced For THE CRUMPLE ZONE At Stage Door Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for The Crumple Zone, running Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January at Stage Door Theatre, The Prince of Wales pub, 150-151 Drury Lane, London WC2B 5TD.

The production will feature Jonny Davidson, Sinéad Donnelly, Nicholas Gauci, James Grimm and James Mackay will star in a new London production of The Crumple Zone by Buddy Thomas.

Directed by Helen Bang, it will run at the Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane, the first pub theatre in the West End, from Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January. Press night is Friday 29 November at 7.30pm.

This hilarious Off-Broadway hit, set in a run-down apartment on Staten Island, centres on three roommates coming to a crisis during one frantic Christmas weekend. Terry, an out-of-work actor who can't keep a job or get a date, spends his days swilling cheap vodka and playing referee to a messy love triangle. Extremely funny and deeply moving, The Crumple Zone is about staying together, breaking apart, and the things we lose along the way.

THE CRUMPLE ZONE

Written by Buddy Thomas

Directed by Helen Bang

Stage Door Theatre

The Prince of Wales pub

150-151 Drury Lane

London

WC2B 5TD

27 November- 4 January

Press night:

Friday 29 November at 7.30pm

Tuesday - Friday at 19:30

Saturdays at 20.30pm

Dinner Tickets: £41,

Show only: £24 (plus booking fee)

Box Office: 07917 221639

stagedoortheatre.co.uk

Show length 1 hour 55 minutes (inc interval)

