News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Announced For THE CRUMPLE ZONE At Stage Door Theatre

Running Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January at Stage Door Theatre.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
Cast Announced For THE CRUMPLE ZONE At Stage Door Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Casting has been announced for The Crumple Zone, running Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January at Stage Door Theatre, The Prince of Wales pub, 150-151 Drury Lane, London WC2B 5TD.

LATEST NEWS

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL Comes to the Milton Keynes Theatre
Le Gateau Chocolat's MUSICALS MAYHEM Comes To The Soho Thetare
NINE SIXTEENTHS Gets London World Premiere at Pleasance Theatre
National Tour Of HANDBAGGED Comes to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The production will feature Jonny Davidson, Sinéad Donnelly, Nicholas Gauci, James Grimm and James Mackay will star in a new  London production of The Crumple Zone by Buddy Thomas.

Directed by Helen Bang, it will run at the Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane, the first pub theatre in the West End, from Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January. Press night is Friday 29 November at 7.30pm.

This hilarious Off-Broadway hit, set in a run-down apartment on Staten Island, centres on three roommates coming to a crisis during one frantic Christmas weekend. Terry, an out-of-work actor who can't keep a job or get a date, spends his days swilling cheap vodka and playing referee to a messy love triangle. Extremely funny and deeply moving, The Crumple Zone is about staying together, breaking apart, and the things we lose along the way.

THE CRUMPLE ZONE

Written by Buddy Thomas
Directed by Helen Bang

Stage Door Theatre
The Prince of Wales pub
150-151 Drury Lane
London
WC2B 5TD

27 November- 4 January

Press night:
Friday  29 November at 7.30pm

Tuesday - Friday  at 19:30
Saturdays at 20.30pm  

Dinner Tickets: £41,
Show only: £24 (plus booking fee)

Box Office: 07917 221639

stagedoortheatre.co.uk
Show length 1 hour 55 minutes (inc interval)




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos