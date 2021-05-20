Cast Announced For THE BLOODY CHAMBER at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

The cast has been announced for Proteus Theatre's adaptation of Angela Carter's collection The Bloody Chamber (and Other Stories). Jessica Andrade (The Brownie Club, Jacksons Lane and Roundhouse; Around the World in 80 Days, UK tour), Megan Brooks (Squeezy Green's Compendium of Games, The Wardrobe Theatre; Igloo, Bristol Old Vic), Ashley Christmas (Crimes on the Coast, tour; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Hull Truck Theatre), Anesta Mathurin (Aida, ENO; The Way Out, BBC4) and Lorraine Moynehan (Devisor: Nights at the Circus, Kneehigh; Trapeze, English National Ballet) will make up the cast of this fever dream production which comes to Worthing this June.

The award-winning Proteus will translate Angela Carter's macabre fairy tales to the stage using circus as a physical vocabulary. At a moment when women and men across the country confront the double standards of safety, sex, and the fears of what goes bump in the night, Carter's incendiary caustic take on fairy tales as cautionary tales could not be a more formidable challenge to the status quo. The Bloody Chamber is a heady, erotic, and surprisingly funny re-phrasing of the most famous stories in Western culture. These are the tales our mothers told us. And all the ones they didn't dare.

Director Mary Swan comments, Women are always being told what we can and can't do in order to avoid being assaulted, while on the other hand also promoting sexual fulfilment by catering to the male gaze. We give this advice to young women all the time; why the hell should we have to? Circus inverts the world: defying gravity, contorting the bounds of physical movement and embracing the human connection to do the impossible. It's perfect for making familiar situations entirely surreal and surreal situations quite familiar; it's perfect for challenging what's socially accepted for no good reason. Carter's fantastical, theatrical, lyrical stories are beautifully transfigured by circus.

Proteus Theatre are working with leading figures in the circus industry to choreograph the piece including Mimbre's Silvia Fratelli, Charlotte Mooney from Ockham's Razor and Tamzen Moulding the Artistic Director of Inverted Theatre. The Bloody Chamber also features an original soundtrack with musical direction, arrangements and sound design by Max Reinhardt (BBC Radio 3 Late Junction) and original composition by Paul Wild who worked with Proteus on Macbeth.

Tickets are available priced from £18.50 from https://wtam.uk/event/the-bloody-chamber/.