Cast Announced For DICK WHITTINGTON at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the complete cast for their eagerly awaited 2022 pantomime, Dick Whittington.

Written and directed by Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford with set and costume design by Mark Walters and musical direction by John Morton, the show will see the return of panto favourite John Elkington, squeezing into an array of fabulous frocks to bring comedy chaos as Sarah The Cook. He will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Beauty and The Beast - Nottingham Playhouse, The A List - Netflix) as Dick Whittington, Rosanna Bates (South Pacific - Chichester Festival Theatre, The Wind In The Willows - London Palladium) as Alice Fitzwarren, Christopher Chandler (Blues Brothers, Approved - European Tour, Cinderella - Kenton Theatre) as King Rat, Danny Hendrix (Extra Time - Derby Theatre, War Horse - International tour) as Silly Billy, Ewan Ling (Summer Holiday - Theatre on the Coast) as Tom The Cat, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls - Sheffield Theatres, Aladdin - Loughborough Town Hall) as Alderman Fitzwarren and Natalie Winsor (Rock of Ages - UK tour, The Tempest - Ustinov Theatre Bath) as Fairy Bowbells

Pack up your hanky and join the plucky hero and his trusty cat on their quest for fame and fortune. Their magical rags to riches tale takes us to London, where the streets are paved with gold, on to the High Seas, into battle with the evil King Rat and falling head over heels in love with his boss's daughter Alice. All the while the magical Bow Bells are whispering Dick Whittington's destiny - to become Mayor of London! Packed with the trademark dazzling dance, brilliant live music and swashbuckling adventure, as ever the Nottingham Playhouse panto promises a fantastic, festive family night out.

Adding to the magic and mayhem, glitter and glamour for all the family this Christmas, The Youth Chorus will be made up of local talent: Delinda Lee, Donté Slater, Emily Jordan, Esmie Smith-Cockayne, Evie Swetnam-Prince, Freya Smith, George Turton, Gracie Lillie, Henry Pavier, Louis Gillespie, Mairwen Knight, Milly Caswel, Nathan James Hayward and Ruby-Jae Leighton.

Nottingham Playhouse Chief Executive Stephanie Sirr says -

"This year's pantomime will be our sparkliest, funniest and most magical yet. Not only do we bring you the best performers from the West End and closer to home but we welcome back Uncle Johnnie on keys. He and the fantastic company will bring everyone together for a fabulous time with family and friends of all ages this Christmas. We will also be welcoming Santa to select performances and are pleased to offer a wide range of ticket prices from just £18 to make sure everyone can enjoy the adventures of Dick Whittington"

Alongside Dick Whittington, running from 8 to 31 December is Nottingham Playhouse's annual Christmas show for younger audiences, which this year is Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The show is written and composed by local artists, Anna Wheatley and Jack Quarton, and directed by Playhouse Associate Artist, Hannah Stone.

No matter how hard she tries, Goldilocks can't sit still. She just wants to dance but where she's from, it's forbidden. Unable to keep her toes from tap tap tapping, she has no option but to make her great escape.

She runs through busy cityscapes and frosty beaches until she reaches a magical forest and a home like none she's ever known. But what happens when a family of bears return to find that someone has made a right old mess of their lair?

Join Goldilocks and the Three Bears on this pop-tastic dance-party of an adventure exploring friendship, home and daring to share. With music, magic and plenty of opportunities to join in along the way, this show is 'just right' for little humans aged 3 - 8 and their grownups.

Dick Whittington is sponsored by Nottingham City Transport and Woodland Trust.