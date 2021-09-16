Cast Announced For BROKEN LAD at Arcola Theatre

Casting is today announced for the world première of Robin Hooper's new drama 'Broken Lad', a comic and moving examination of masculinity in distress, directed by Richard Speir. It is Arcola

Theatre's second production at their new venue, Arcola Outside.

'Broken Lad' runs from 13 October - 6 November, 2021.

Press night: Monday 18 October at 7pm.

Cast: Carolyn Backhouse, Patrick Brennan, Adrian McLoughlin, Yasmin Paige, Dave Perry

Above a pub in North London, Phil waits to go on stage. As he laments his dwindling stand-up career, his son Josh arrives believing that his dad harbours a damaging secret. With the gig hour nearing, past misdemeanours catch up with the family. Tonight, Phil's career might not be the only thing in tatters.

Robin Hooper is a prolific and lauded playwright ('Queer Fish', Battersea Arts Centre - Critics Choice, Time Out, Whats On), who returns to Arcola following 'Not the Love I Cry For' (2006). In the 1980s and 1990s he was Literary Manager for both Paines Plough and The Royal Court Theatre which were instrumental in launching the careers of some of Britain's foremost playwrights and directors.

This world premiere is directed by Richard Speir whose previous work at Arcola includes 'Gentlemen' (2020) and 'Spun' (2018).

Carolyn Backhouse plays Liz. Carolyn's previous credits include 'Octopus Soup' (National Tour), Storm in a Flower Vase (Arts Theatre), A Busy Day (Lyric Theatre), and Hobson's Choice (Lyric Theatre).

Patrick Brennan plays Phil. Patrick's previous stage credits include 'Oedipus', 'The Reporter',

'Entertaining Strangers' (National Theatre); 'Macbeth', 'Twelfth Night', 'Richard II' (Shakespeare's Globe).

Adrian McLoughlin plays Ned. Adrian's previous stage credits include 'The Rivals' at Arcola, 'People' (National Theatre tour), and 'Taking Steps' (Orange Tree Theatre). Film includes 'The Death of Stalin'.

Yasmin Paige plays Ria. Yasmin's previous stage credits include 'Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia' (Almeida Theatre), 'Leopoldstadt' (Wyndham's Theatre), and 'Actually' (Trafalgar Studios).

Dave Perry plays Josh. Dave's previous stage credits include 'A Chrous of Disapproval', 'A Servant to Two Masters' (Minack Theatre); 'Sket' (Park Theatre); and 'Longing' (Hampstead Theatre). Television and film credits include Vanity Fair and the Downton Abbey television series and feature films.

Creative team: Cecilia Trono (Set and Costume Designer), Millie Cousins (Stage Manager), Jamie Lu (Sound Designer), Cat Ryall (Production Manager), and Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG (Casting Consultant).

'Broken Lad' is part of Arcola Theatre's reopening outdoor festival of art and performance, 'Today I'm Wiser'. Running from June to November, the festival features special collaborations and diverse stories from a broad range of theatre companies. The festival opens Arcola Theatre's new outdoor

performance space, Arcola Outside, designed by award-winning designer Jon Bausor.

Arcola's co-founder and Executive Producer Leyla Nazli said: "I am very excited to be programming new writing at Arcola after more than a year of hiatus. Arcola Theatre has always prided itself on a trailblazing programme of new writing. We were lucky enough to be home to one of Robin Hooper's plays in the early days of Arcola, and I can't wait to see Robin Hooper's incisive new play come to life in our new venue."

Box Office: 020 7503 1646 or www.arcolatheatre.com.