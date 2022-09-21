Cast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the Belgrade

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. The show is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar) from the award-winning Phizzical Productions.

Nisha Aaliya (Ghosts, BBC; Girl on the Train, Netflix; Bring on the Bollywood, Phizzical) is an award-winning actress who will be leading the cast as fiery rising star Laila. She will be playing opposite Rav Moore (Precious Bazaar, Phizzical; Bollywood Jane, Curve Theatre; Band Baaja Dance, De Montfort), as her dashing hero co-star Sikandar - Rav was cast when Phizzical Productions partnered with SONY TV UK and Indian Idol to reach out into communities UK wide to discover the next biggest Bollywood superstar.

Bombay Superstar marks an incredible moment as Phizzical Productions continues its mission to tell tomorrow's stories today and distinguishes itself even more as a leading voice within the arts industry.

The show will open in October amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry and then visit Hall for Cornwall, The New Wolsey Theatre, The Lowry and MAST Mayflower Studios.