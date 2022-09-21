Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the Belgrade

The show will open in October amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
Cast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the Belgrade

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. The show is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar) from the award-winning Phizzical Productions.

Nisha Aaliya (Ghosts, BBC; Girl on the Train, Netflix; Bring on the Bollywood, Phizzical) is an award-winning actress who will be leading the cast as fiery rising star Laila. She will be playing opposite Rav Moore (Precious Bazaar, Phizzical; Bollywood Jane, Curve Theatre; Band Baaja Dance, De Montfort), as her dashing hero co-star Sikandar - Rav was cast when Phizzical Productions partnered with SONY TV UK and Indian Idol to reach out into communities UK wide to discover the next biggest Bollywood superstar.

Bombay Superstar marks an incredible moment as Phizzical Productions continues its mission to tell tomorrow's stories today and distinguishes itself even more as a leading voice within the arts industry.

The show will open in October amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry and then visit Hall for Cornwall, The New Wolsey Theatre, The Lowry and MAST Mayflower Studios.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the BelgradeCast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the Belgrade
September 21, 2022

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. The show is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar) from the award-winning Phizzical Productions.
Actors Touring Company Announces New 2023 Co-pro and National Tour of FAMILY TREEActors Touring Company Announces New 2023 Co-pro and National Tour of FAMILY TREE
September 21, 2022

Actors Touring Company (ATC), the UK's leading theatre producer of international plays, has announced a major Co-Production and National Tour with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, in association with Brixton House of a new stage production of Mojisola's Adebayo's play Family Tree.
Met Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK CinemasMet Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK Cinemas
September 21, 2022

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema broadcasts, distributed in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing, will begin its 16th season this October with a live broadcast of Cherubini's rarely performed Medea.  From October 2022 – June 2023, ten incredible performances will be broadcast live from the Met stage in New York to cinemas worldwide. 
Contact Marks Black History Month With HALOContact Marks Black History Month With HALO
September 21, 2022

To celebrate and mark Black History Month 2022, Contact is delighted to announce that its Artistic Director Keisha Thompson is teaming up with the acclaimed Contact Young Company to direct their brand new show, Halo from October 24-26. This will mark Thompson's directorial debut at Contact since taking over the leadership reigns in June of this year.
The Royal Ballet Leap Into Doncaster With 300 Local School ChildrenThe Royal Ballet Leap Into Doncaster With 300 Local School Children
September 21, 2022

The Royal Ballet take over Doncaster on 23 and 24 September with two spectacular Gala performances at CAST as well as a unique, free-to-watch, mass dance performance with 300 local school children on 24 September.