Call-Out for Disabled Performers to Host Kids' Game Show Exploring Disability

The auditions are on Saturday 24 June 2023

Apr. 27, 2023  
The critically-acclaimed kids game show Blue Badge Bunch has announced it is looking for a new host to join the show, inviting disabled performers to audition - in particular physically disabled and/or neurodiverse performers identifying as female or non-binary living outside of the East Midlands.

Blue Badge Bunch sees audiences and disabled comedians take part in fun, interactive games representing different disabilities - drawing with your feet, making lunch one handed while being prodded, sensory overload while following instructions, or guessing the symbol sentences from an AAC device. The new host will join current hosts Benny Shakes, a comedian with cerebral palsy, and autistic stand-up Mark Nicholas, supporting them in taking the show to wider locations around the UK.

The interactive, disabled led game show has been dubbed the "disability Taskmaster" has been running for three years, and in that time has toured the UK twice, had a successful run at the Pleasance Courtyard at the Edinburgh Fringe and appeared at Vault Festival and many other prestigious theatres and festivals across the UK, as well as at schools and community groups. It was recently nominated for the Neurodiverse Representation Award and shortlisted for Best Show in the 2022 Midlands Comedy Awards, receiving 4 and 5 star reviews, including praise from major theatre critic Lyn Gardner.

Host Benny Shakes said:

"I'm incredibly excited to have a new host join Blue Badge Bunch. We're keen to make sure the show is as representative of disabled people as it can be, and having a more diverse range of hosts will help us achieve this. Every show is different and we get a huge range of ages and abilities in our audiences, so we're after someone who can follow a script, but also have easy banter with different kinds of audiences. Having experience as a performer is great, but we'd also welcome applications from those without experience, who work as workshop leaders or in schools for example. It's all about finding the right person, so if you think that's you - please apply!"

Benny was awarded £30k from Arts Council England to develop and tour the show with production company Ingenious Fools, with support from Attenborough Arts Centre (Leicester), The Quarry Theatre Bedford and New Art Exchange (Nottingham). The money has so far supported Benny and disabled comedian guests at each show to gain paid opportunities and raise awareness of the issues they face in a fun and engaging way. Now on its second UK tour, Blue Badge Bunch is looking to expand its team and bring in new hosts and performers.

The deadline to apply for the role is Friday 16th June, with auditions to be held on Saturday 24th June in Nottingham or via Zoom. Full details of entry criteria and how to apply can be found on the Blue Badge Bunch website at https://bluebadgebunch.com/get-involved/.

Photo Credit: Blue Badge Bunch



