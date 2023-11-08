CRYING WOLF Comes to UEA Norwich

This December the University of East Anglia's (UEA) School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing is presenting Crying Wolf, a week-long season of two ensemble plays that highlight the beliefs and lies we keep from our childhood.

Set at a family birthday party, Festen reveals shocking secret histories in a drama described by a BBC reviewer as 'powerful, poignant and overwhelming'.

The Wolves is a funny and perceptive drama about a female teenage football team whose members laugh, bitch, gossip and fight as they grow from adolescence to adulthood.

Both plays include discussion of love and sexuality and are recommended for audiences over 14 with parental guidance. Recent revelations of accusations of abuse and misconduct by public figures and the ongoing #MeToo movement give the plays a powerful and timely relevance to today's world to provoke discussion and controversy.

Festen

Adapted from the controversial 1998 Thomas Vinterberg film of the same name (also known as The Celebration) by David Eldridge. A distinguished family come together to celebrate the father's 60th birthday at the hotel where the children grew up. The event deteriorates into a harrowing, yet hilarious farce, as the eldest son's attempts to disclose dark secrets from his childhood, provoke an extraordinary response from others, as they all desperately attempt to protect both themselves and the status quo. Festen is directed by Sophie Vaughan who said 'Being silenced by power is traumatising, speaking up to power can be terrifying. I chose Festen because it's an extraordinary example of a man's courage to risk everything by refusing to remain silent.'

The Wolves

A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Sarah DeLappe's play shines a light on the lives of teenage suburban soccer players in the US midwest and their pre match preparations. The all-female cast perform a taught script brimming with teen spirit and girl power. The characters fearlessly and innocently discuss everything from genocide to menstruation, boys to eating disorders. At first barely distinguishable from each other, the complex group dynamics and distinct personalities soon become apparent.in this heady coming of age story that touches on love, loss, ambition and all things in between. Director Ioana Szeman said 'The Wolves celebrates the athleticism and power of a young women's football team while examining the power dynamics between them. It highlights the raw beauty of the game in a space where the players are free to be themselves.'

UEA Theatre Productions have established a strong reputation with theatregoers for their professionally directed, accessible, high-quality shows. They offer high quality production values at affordable ticket prices. These productions showcase the talents of the UEA third year drama students. Past members of the company include Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown, House of the Dragon) and Greg James (BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show).

Festen 5, 8, 10 December 7:30pm, 9 December 1pm

The Wolves 6, 7, 9 December 7:30pm, 10 December 1pm

UEA Drama Studio, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

All Tickets £10 / £7 Concessions from www.cryingwolfcompany.com