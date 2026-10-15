CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND Will Open at Brick Lane Music Hall

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This winter, Brick Lane Music Hall will be transformed into a festive wonderland, welcoming audiences for seasonal dining and a brand-new production, Brick Lane Music Hall's Christmas Wonderland, running from 19th November to 19th December 2026.

This year's production includes a playful, school nativity-inspired musical medley with Christmas favourites from a child's perspective, including All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. Christmas Wonderland will also feature a festive tap-dancing set from special guest Katie Lewis, a Scottish festive medley from Brick Lane stalwart and pantomime favourite Andrew Robley, alongside traditional Christmas carols and classic Christmas pop hits, all delivered with the humour, charm and silliness of traditional music hall entertainment.

Hosted by Brick Lane Music Hall founder Vincent Hayes, this year's Christmas production welcomes familiar favourites alongside some exciting new faces. The cast includes Lucy Reed and Ross Tomlinson recently seen in the venue's murder-mystery musical The Pleasures of Fanny, Kate Macadam (Carousel in Concert) & Eirik Dahlen (Bat out of Hell & Les Mis), with Jordan Langford overseeing direction and creative production. The creative team also features resident choreographer Jack Pallister, musical director Scott Hayes and Costume Designer Zara Kattan, with Hayes and Kattan both nominated at the 2026 Fringe Theatre Awards in their respective categories.

At Brick Lane Music Hall, food and performance have always gone hand in hand and the venue's dining experience was recognised earlier this year, with a win for Best Food and Drink (People's Choice) at the Fringe Theatre Awards.

The Christmas production has become a long-standing highlight of London's festive calendar. With the entire venue transformed for the festive season, audiences can enjoy a choice of three-course festive dining experiences, from afternoon teas featuring turkey sandwiches and mince pies to traditional Christmas lunches and evening dinners with all the trimmings, including Christmas pudding and brandy sauce. New for 2026, the venue will also introduce a selection of Christmas cocktails and special seasonal drinks.



Founded by Vincent Hayes, who was awarded an MBE in 2013 for his services to British Music Hall, the venue began life in the 1980s with performances in the back room of a Bethnal Green pub, before opening in London's Brick Lane in 1992 with the support of stars including Danny La Rue and Barbara Windsor.

Part show, part celebration, Christmas Wonderland is a chance to experience a live performance reminiscent of those early Music Hall nights with great food, music, laughter, and good company all under one roof.

Vincent Hayes says: “When we started out in the back room of a pub in Bethnal Green, the idea was simple: bring people together for music, comedy and a good old-fashioned singalong. All these years later, that's still what we do, and Christmas is when it really comes into its own. People want to laugh, sing along, enjoy a good meal and leave the cares of the day at the door. That's what we hope to give audiences with Christmas Wonderland.”

Now based in Silvertown, Brick Lane Music Hall proudly describes itself as the world's only permanent home for Music Hall, continuing Vincent's original vision of bringing audiences together through music, comedy, food and shared entertainment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 16 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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