CHICKEN BURGER AND CHIPS Comes to Brockley Jack Studio Theatre

After a sold-out run of his debut play, 32 Peak Street during Camden Fringe in 2018, Corey Bovell now brings his edgy and moving one-man play Chicken Burger and Chips to the Brockley Jack Studio Theatre from Tuesday 10 until Saturday 14 March 2020 (Press Night, Thursday 12 March) - a venue just a stone's throw away from the streets, estates and takeaways of South East London at the heart of the drama.

"The world wasn't designed for us to succeed playboy, you gotta clock that we're living in an uneven society."

During the summer holidays of 2009 Corey dreams of nothing but to hang around with his friends while ordering as much Morley's as possible. Until Jodie comes along and makes Corey realise the changes that are happening within his beloved Lewisham Borough. Making Corey, for the first time, think about what path his future takes.

Writer and actor, Corey Bovell, said: "This is a raw and nostalgic coming of age story, similar to Debbie Tucker Green's play Random which, although written over ten years ago, has a theme that is still relevant. Knife crime in England and Wales reached an unprecedented high in the year to June 2019, increasing by 7% on the previous 12 months (Office for National Statistics). I don't believe London's streets - especially in Lewisham - feel any safer, despite the strategic plans that have been put in place to tackle the robust wave of crime. Chicken Burger and Chips was written in hope that my younger target audience can see the consequences of violence within the local community and find a new way to challenge their energy into something positive."

Chicken Burger and Chips is written and performed by Corey Bovell and directed by Kwame Asiedu, with design by Sandra Falase, art design by Fabienne Ayton, lighting design by Pablo Fernandez, sound design by Xana, movement direction by Kara Dee and stage management by Frederick Zannor. It is produced by Oisel Productions & Rua Arts. The project is supported by Arts Council England, Oisel Productions, Rua Arts, The Bruntwood Prize for Playwrighting, Morley's and AfterHours.





