CELEBRATING SONDHEIM To Be Livestreamed From Chichester Festival Theatre

The concert will be live-streamed from the Festival Theatre stage on Sunday 1 November at 7pm.

Chichester Festival Theatre's sell-out concert CELEBRATING SONDHEIM: Sunday In The Park With Daniel will be live-streamed from the Festival Theatre stage on Sunday 1 November at 7pm.

CFT Artistic Director Daniel Evans hosts a dazzling cornucopia of music and song to celebrate musical legend Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. He will be joined by stars from the West End to perform numbers from some of Sondheim's major and lesser-known works.

Gabrielle Brooks wowed audiences at CFT's Concert in the Park this summer and has also appeared in The Wizard of Oz, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and The Book of Mormon.

Clive Rowe was last seen in Chichester in Me and My Girl and before that, Kiss Me Kate; he won an Olivier Award for Guys and Dolls at The National Theatre.

Jenna Russell starred opposite Daniel Evans in Sunday in the Park with George in London and on Broadway, for which they both won Olivier Awards and were nominated for Tonys. Jenna's recent musical credits include The Bridges of Madison County and Fun Home. Daniel also won an Olivier Award for Merrily We Roll Along in the West End.

Hannah Waddingham returns to Chichester following Kiss Me, Kate (2012), which transferred to London and for which she received an Olivier nomination. Her West End musical credits also include A Little Night Music (Olivier nomination) and Into The Woods.

Tickets for the livestream cost £15 and can be booked online at cft.org.uk.

Proceeds from this fundraising concert will support Chichester Festival Theatre's work with vulnerable young people.

