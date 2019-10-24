CBSO Will Present Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA, PHANTOM, and SUNSET BOULEVARD Symphonic Suites
From Sunset Boulevard to Evita, to Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber has singlehandedly reinvented the musical - and given us melodies we'll remember all our lives. On November 1, CBSO will present three world premieres: sumptuous new symphonic suites from three of Lloyd Webber's greatest shows, specially arranged by Andrew Cottee for the full-size CBSO.
The programme includes:
- Evita: Symphonic Suite
- Sunset Boulevard: Symphonic Suite
- The Woman in White Suite
- Phantom of the Opera: Symphonic Suite
Presented in association with the Really Useful Group.
For events sold by THSH Box Office, the THSH per-ticket commission of £3 (£2.50 for online bookings) is included in the price of every individual ticket priced over £13. Tickets purchased as part of a CBSO Concert Package are exempt. For full details see cbso.co.uk/terms.
For tickets and more information, visit https://cbso.co.uk/event/andrew-lloyd-webber.