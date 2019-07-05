CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL Hosts Charity Bake Sale at The Bristol Hippodrome

Whether you're a chocolate cake connoisseur or lemon drizzle is the love of your life, you won't want to miss out when the stars of Calendar Girls The Musical hosts a scrumptious charity bake sale at The Bristol Hippodrome this July.

Leading ladies Lesley Joseph, Sarah Jane Buckley, Sue Devaney, Julia Hills, Judy Holt and Lisa Maxwell will be joined by Great British Bake Off 2018 semi-finalist Briony May to sell a range of delicious cakes and treats - all baked by Briony - in aid of blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

The bake sale will take place outside The Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine's Parade, from 12-3pm on Thursday July 11th. The event is free for the public to attend and the cast will also be joined by DJs and guests from BBC Radio Bristol on the day, as the station takes its popular lunchtime show on tour to host a special Calendar Girls The Musical broadcast live from the theatre.

A spokesperson for The Bristol Hippodrome said the historic theatre was delighted to be hosting such a fun event, adding: "Everyone loves a cheeky slice of cake, so we're thrilled to be selling a range of delicious treats baked by the amazing Briony in aid of such a fantastic cause.

"The whole afternoon promises to be a really fun celebration of a brilliant show and an incredibly important cause. We're really looking forward to welcoming the Calendar Girls, Briony and BBC Radio Bristol for a great afternoon - do come and join us!"

Calendar Girls The Musical is inspired by the true story of a group of ladies who decide to raise money for their local hospital in memory of one of their husbands by appearing nude in a Women's Institute calendar. The ladies have to date raised almost £5million for Bloodwise and this musical comedy shows life in their Yorkshire village, how it happened, the effect on husbands, sons and daughters and how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.

Bloodwise, the UK's specialist blood cancer charity, will continue to receive monies from the production and all proceeds from the Bristol Hippodrome bake sale will go to Bloodwise.

Calendar Girls The Musical plays at The Bristol Hippodrome from July 9-20. Tickets start from £12 and are available from atgtickets.com/Bristol or by calling 0844 871 3012.





