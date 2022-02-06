Bruce Jones and Amy Thompson Set to Star in THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto

The Wizard of Oz is set to play at the Brindley Theatre in Runcorn from April 11th through April 13th and at Albert Halls in Bolton from April 15th through April 16th. The production is set to star Bruce Jones of Coronation Streets "Les Batterby" as the Wizard and Channel 5's Milkshake star Amy Thompson as Dorothy.

Joining the cast of this eggciting Easter production is Pantomime favourite Liam Mellor as The Scarecrow who has performed in theatres across the UK, TV & Radios Mikey Smith as The Lion alongside Local Favourites Andrew Curphey as The Tin Man and Rebecca Lake as Glinda The Good.

Families are being invited to join Dorothy over the rainbow in the magical land of Oz as she befriends a brainless Scarecrow, a lovable Tin Man and The Cowardly Lion on their quest to thwart the evil powers of The Wicked Witch of The West, with a little help from Glinda the Good Fairy and the almighty and powerful Wizard of Oz, good is sure to conquer evil!

This Easter treat is fun for all the family from ages 2 to 102! Packed with great songs, brilliant dance routines and plenty of laughter, it's going to be the best value family-friendly pantomime in town. Producer Kevin Brown says "It's going to be a great pantomime this year and we are so excited to be working with Coronation Street legend Bruce Jones known best as the loveable 'Les Battersby'. We can't wait to bring fun and laughter to the people of Runcorn and Bolton."

The Brindley Theatre at Runcorn will host the show from Monday April11th, 2022 at 7.00pm and Tuesday April 12th, 2022 at 2.30pm and 7.00pm Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at 2.30pm and 7.00pm. For tickets, go to www.thebrindley.org.uk or call 0151 907 8360.

The Albert Halls at Bolton hosts the show on Friday, April 15th at 6.00pm and Saturday, April 16th at 2.00pm & 6.00pm. For tickets, go to www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk or call 0343 2080 500.