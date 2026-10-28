Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Britain’s First Ever Astronaut, Helen Sharman to Launch UK Tour 2027
Performances will take place at Theatre Royal Norwich, EICC Edinburgh, Town Hall Sheffield, and more.
Join Britain’s first ever astronaut, Helen Sharman on her first ever tour, as she reflects on her trailblazing 1991 mission into space and shares her views on the future of human spaceflight and the exciting science that such missions may lead to. What is the future of space, and is there space for the future of all of us?
Helen Sharman
In the second half of the show Helen will be joined on stage by the multi-award winning comedian, author and science broadcaster Robin Ince to share more fascinating insights into how space exploration is evolving and take your questions about the challenges we face on Earth and the scientific discoveries that could lie ahead.
Robin Ince
Helen Sharman became the first British astronaut in 1991, when she spent eight days orbiting the Earth on the Mir space station. Working as a chemist, she was chosen from a pool of 13,000 applicants after responding to an advert on the radio. After 18 months of spaceflight training, Helen launched into space, where her tasks included medical, agricultural and chemical experiments.
On her return to Earth, Helen became a science ambassador and speaker, and was awarded an OBE in 1993. She is also UK Outreach Ambassador at Imperial College.
Robin Ince is a multiple award winning comedian best known for co-hosting the international smash hit, Rose D’Or and Sony Award winning BBC Radio 4 and podcast series, The Infinite Monkey Cage, with Professor Brian Cox and co-creating The Cosmic Shambles Network.
He has been the co-curator and host of some of the most acclaimed live science shows and tours in the UK including Nine Lessons and Carols for Godless/Curious People, Uncaged Monkeys, Brian and Robin’s Christmas Compendium of Reason and the hugely popular Space Shambles and Sea Shambles shows at the Royal Albert Hall.
Robin was the Bookseller's Association 2022 Author of the Year and his most recent books include The Importance of Being Interested and Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal.
Theatre Royal Norwich
Saturday 13th February, 7.30pm
In collaboration with Norwich Science Festival
EICC Edinburgh
Friday 12th March, 7.30pm
Town Hall Sheffield
Wednesday 24th March, 7.30pm
RNCM Theatre Manchester
Thursday 25th March, 7.30pm
Town Hall Birmingham
Saturday 3rd April, 7.30pm
As part of Birmingham Space Week
Kings Place London
Wednesday 7th April, 7.30pm
Central Hall Southampton
Friday 9th April, 7.30pm
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