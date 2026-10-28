Britain’s First Ever Astronaut, Helen Sharman to Launch UK Tour 2027

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Join Britain’s first ever astronaut, Helen Sharman on her first ever tour, as she reflects on her trailblazing 1991 mission into space and shares her views on the future of human spaceflight and the exciting science that such missions may lead to. What is the future of space, and is there space for the future of all of us?

Helen Sharman

In the second half of the show Helen will be joined on stage by the multi-award winning comedian, author and science broadcaster Robin Ince to share more fascinating insights into how space exploration is evolving and take your questions about the challenges we face on Earth and the scientific discoveries that could lie ahead.

Robin Ince

Helen Sharman became the first British astronaut in 1991, when she spent eight days orbiting the Earth on the Mir space station. Working as a chemist, she was chosen from a pool of 13,000 applicants after responding to an advert on the radio. After 18 months of spaceflight training, Helen launched into space, where her tasks included medical, agricultural and chemical experiments.

On her return to Earth, Helen became a science ambassador and speaker, and was awarded an OBE in 1993. She is also UK Outreach Ambassador at Imperial College.

Robin Ince is a multiple award winning comedian best known for co-hosting the international smash hit, Rose D’Or and Sony Award winning BBC Radio 4 and podcast series, The Infinite Monkey Cage, with Professor Brian Cox and co-creating The Cosmic Shambles Network.

He has been the co-curator and host of some of the most acclaimed live science shows and tours in the UK including Nine Lessons and Carols for Godless/Curious People, Uncaged Monkeys, Brian and Robin’s Christmas Compendium of Reason and the hugely popular Space Shambles and Sea Shambles shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

Robin was the Bookseller's Association 2022 Author of the Year and his most recent books include The Importance of Being Interested and Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal.

Theatre Royal Norwich

Saturday 13th February, 7.30pm

In collaboration with Norwich Science Festival

EICC Edinburgh

Friday 12th March, 7.30pm

Town Hall Sheffield

Wednesday 24th March, 7.30pm

RNCM Theatre Manchester

Thursday 25th March, 7.30pm

Town Hall Birmingham

Saturday 3rd April, 7.30pm

As part of Birmingham Space Week

Kings Place London

Wednesday 7th April, 7.30pm

Central Hall Southampton

Friday 9th April, 7.30pm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 00 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming