Bristol ADVENTures Brings Bristol Together At Christmas

Bristol ADVENTures, a new arts project spearheaded by Bristol City Centre BID, is lighting up a new building each day in the city with a selection of the jolliest and iconic Christmas lyrics, with a trail of 24 locations completed by Christmas Eve.

The project is part of the #BristolTogether collaboration which brought thousands of people to the socially distanced "Hearts in Parks" this summer. For this initiative over 100 businesses have come together to make a little bit of magic happen for the city.......Expect some glowing building frontages, some messaging under your feet and plenty of surprises emerging across the city.

Keith Rundle, Operations Director of Bristol City Centre BID explains;

"As we enter the festive period, we want to bring some wonder and creativity to our city in December. Many of the city's businesses have come together to make it happen, providing their buildings, power supplies, lighting, and time to create a trail for us all to enjoy and explore safely. Lighting and production company SLX has kindly supplied all the kit and we are really pleased to be able to provide opportunities for lighting technicians who have lost work in theatres and productions this year.

"As the shops reopen, we're encouraging people to support the city centre's retailers, while remembering to be respectful and protective of each other and those working in their stores. The project is designed to still be enjoyed while we are in Tier 3, bringing a much-needed lift to the city centre and visitors, residents and workers. It also enables us to remain careful to maintain social distancing and be safe whilst having fun. These projections are designed to bring joy to the streets and will build with a new one each day through the month, helping support the local city centre businesses."

Expect some of your favourite Christmas phrases. So, whether The Pogues, Mariah Carey, or Slade are your favourite Christmas artist, look out for the daily unveilings. Locations have been selected across the city centre from Cabot Circus to Park Street, taking in City Hall to Broadmead, featuring some of Bristol's most iconic buildings.

Without further ado. Let us Hark the herald angels sing, kiss on the corner and dance through the night, with a festive rum pa pum pum. Get ready to Step into Christmas.

For a full list of Bristol ADVENTure locations visit https://www.instagram.com/bristolbid/?hl=en or www.visitbristol.co.uk.

