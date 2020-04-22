Blackeyed Theatre's Production Of TEECHERS By John Godber Available To Schools For Free

Blackeyed Theatre has announced that, with the permission of John Godber, they are making available to schools their 2018 archive recording of Teechers. Access will be free of charge to teachers while theatres remain closed as a result of COVID-19.

There are many challenges facing teachers and students during the lockdown, and access to live theatre is just one of them. The company has received requests from a number of schools for access to footage of one of their productions of Teechers.

Education has always been central to what Blackeyed Theatre do, and having toured Teechers three times since 2013, it's a play they've grown very attached to. A classic comedy about life at a struggling academy, Teechers brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the unique eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby; three Year 11 students about to leave school for good. Crammed full of unforgettable characters, political left-hooks and razor-sharp comedy, Teechers is more relevant today than ever, a modern classic with something vital to say about education for the 'haves' and 'have nots', featuring breathtaking ensemble performances and a bang-up-to-date soundtrack.

The cast of Teechers includes Jake Addley, Nicole Black and Rosalind Seal.

Teachers will need to email info@blackeyedtheatre.co.uk from their official school email account to access the production link. Education packs are also available to teachers here: http://www.blackeyedtheatre.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Teechers-Eduction-Pack-2018-Blackeyed-Theatre.pdf





