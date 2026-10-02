Birmingham Rep Will Feature Black-Led Programming for Black History Month

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In honour of Black History Month and this year's theme of 'Honouring Our Communities', Birmingham Rep has announced their Black-led programming that will celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and the phenomenal Black talent this month and beyond.

As part of the annual Birmingham Literature Festival, hosted at The Rep, Margaret Busby, Britain's first Black female publisher will be in conversation with Birmingham Literature Festival Director, Shantel Edwards on Thursday 8 October, 8.30pm in The Door. From founding Allison & Busby in the 1960's to editing Daughters of Africa, for over half a century she has transformed publishing into a platform championing diverse voices for justice and creativity. Now writer, editor and publisher Margaret Busby's lifework is collected together in her book, Part of the Story.

This wide-ranging survey of the politics, culture and African diasporic writing has challenged the monocultural make-up of Britain's publishing industry and positively influenced the depth and diversity of our bookshelves countrywide.

Also, as part of the festival, writer, broadcaster and DJ Zakia Sewell will be in conversation with historian and Professor of Colonialism and Heritage at the University of Leicester, Corinne Fowler as she journeys across our mystical map, following the hidden songlines of Britain's deep past on Saturday 10 October, 2.30pm in The Studio.

In her book Finding Albion, Zakia Sewell takes us on an odyssey to sites of spiritual significance, carnivals of communion and along long forgotten trade routes in search of a national identity beyond the divisive stories we often share about ourselves.

For those looking to celebrate the month with a little laughter, on Saturday 17 October, 5pm in The Studio, The Rep will be hosting an evening of live stand-up comedy with stars from the ground-breaking BBC comedy series The Real McCoy - the iconic show that changed the face of British comedy.

MC'ed by Judith Jacobs - an original McCoy member, who will bring charisma and quick-fire humour as she introduces a line-up* featuring Curtis Walker, a true McCoy favourite known for his feel-good humour, Richard Blackwood, who made his comedy debut on the show, and bringing a fresh and fearless energy to this legendary line-up, Toju.

And closing out the month's celebrations will be a visceral and explosive one-man poetry show from writer and performer Ty'rone Haughton - Made You Look for a limited two-day run on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 October in The Door.

This fiercely honest and lyrically rich piece dives deep into masculinity and what it means to be an immigrant in a Britain growing increasingly hostile towards minorities and women. The show fuses poetry, physical theatre, visual art, and sound to create a deeply emotional, at times unbearable, but profoundly necessary experience which will be followed by a chance to engage with the set that doubles as an exhibition and a post-show discussion with Ty'rone.

Inspired by the making of Made You Look, Ty'rone will lead a 'Personal is Universal' workshop on Wednesday 21 October and Thursday 29 October. This workshop will focus on creating personal and cathartic work while allowing audiences to feel involved and included in the wider narrative. Participants will take away both writing and performance techniques, as well as individual workshopping and mentoring from Ty'rone.

The Personal Is Universal workshop is designed to support poets and theatre makers in understanding their individual voice and rhythms and how those elements can translate onto stage and into something theatrical.

Beyond October, The Rep is also thrilled to see the directorial return of their Deputy Artistic Director, Madeleine Kludje (A Midsummer Night's Dream; Woman.Life.Song; Swim, Aunty, Swim!) in Spring 2027, when Madeleine will direct both the world premiere of Chains written by Rem Conway, and the return of Grimeboy – written by former Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey.

Co-produced with the Birmingham Legacy Centre of Excellence, Chains follows Junior – a young man on the brink of fatherhood – who wakes up in a vast, empty void, his body bound by rusty, corroded chains. Determined to break free, he soon realises he's not alone. At the other end of the chain sits his estranged father, Norman – a man who knows this place all too well.

As father and son confront the choices that shackled them, the chain between them takes on new meaning – no longer just metal and rust, but the echo of an umbilical cord that once gave life and now denies freedom. To break it is to face the inevitable truth of growing up: that every son must, in time, cut the cord, and in doing so, learn how to stand as his own man.

Chains will premiere in The Door performance space at The Rep and will run from Thursday 4 - Saturday 20 February before embarking a community tour and a run at the Legacy Centre of Excellence.

Grimeboy runs in The Studio between Saturday 8 - Saturday 22 May. This unmissable hit play promises an unforgettable night out that asks audiences to listen beyond the beats and bravado to heat the emotions, pressures and dreams that lie behind the music as they prepare for a battle that doesn't involve the mic and the decks.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 17 Hrs 38 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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