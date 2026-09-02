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Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast

The Mousetrap will begin in Birmingham on 3 September 2026, running through to 2027 and visiting over 25 cities across the UK. 

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The 75th Anniversary UK tour of Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller and the world’s longest running play, The Mousetrap will begin in Birmingham on 3 September 2026, running through to 2027 and visiting over 25 cities across the UK.   Check out photos of the cast below!

The principal cast includes Nicholas Bailey as Major Metcalf and Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle, Emily Laing as Mollie Ralston, Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston, Thomas Barrett as Christopher Wren, Clare Duffy as Miss Casewell, James Peake as Mr Paravicini and Alfie Richards as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

Since 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has captivated the world with silent clues, shifting shadows and the best-kept secret in theatre history. Now, the record-breaking classic embarks on its 75th Anniversary tour across the UK and Ireland.

A shocking murder rattles London. Far from the chaos, in a remote guesthouse seven strangers seek refuge. But when a police detective battles through a deadly snowstorm with a warning no one expects, it becomes clear the threat is already within their walls. Every whisper hides a clue. Every story masks a lie. And as suspicion tightens its grip, one question chills the room: who among them is capable of murder?

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle & Thomas Barrett as Christopher Wren

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


James Peake as Mr Paravicini , Susan Penhaligon as Mrs Boyle & Nicholas Bailey Major Metcalf

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston, James Peake as Mr Paravicini & Emily Laing as Mollie Ralston

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston, Clare Duffy as Miss Casewell & Thomas Barrett as Christopher Wren

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Jack Hardwick as Giles Ralston & Emily Laing as Mollie Ralston

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Cast

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Cast

Photos: First Look at THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour Cast Image


Susan Penhaligon Mrs Boyle & Nicholas Bailey Major Metcalf

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