Birmingham Hippodrome Reveals New Performances For 2025

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new performances for 2025. The venue has also announced that next year’s pantomime will be the magical Panto adventure Robin Hood, starring panto legend Matt Slack (Sat 20 Dec 2025 – Sun 1 Feb 2026).

In March 2025 the Musical Theatre Writers Group Showcase (Thu 6 Mar 2025) will give audiences an exclusive first look at the brilliant new musicals being developed at the Hippodrome. From inspirational true stories to magical washing machines, there’s something for everyone from the theatre’s talented Musical Theatre Writers’ Group.

Families can enjoy all three of Nick Sharratt’s ‘Shark in the Park’ (Sat 29 Mar – Sun 6 Apr 2025) books live on stage in the Patrick Studio. From the creative team behind ‘The Hairy Maclary show’ and ‘You Choose’ – this fin-tastic, family musical follows Timothy Pope (and his telescope!) on his exciting adventures.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour (Sun 30 Mar 2025) hits the Hippodrome stage in an all-new production with more glitz and glamour than you have ever seen before! Hosted by Sasha Velour; Werq the World will star Derrick Barry, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Roxxy Andrews, and Vanessa Vanjie.

Inspired by the ancient Sufi myth of a bulbul or nightingale captured and held in captivity, Hippodrome Associate Aakash Odedra brings new dance work Songs of the Bulbul (Tue 8 Apr – Thu 10 Apr 2025) to the Patrick Studio in April; with choreography by Rani Khanam and music by Rushil Ranjan.

Later that month the British Youth Music Theatre will perform Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train (Fri 25 Apr – Sun 27 Apr 2025), a new musical about making your own version of family, based on the true story of children put on ‘orphan trains’, who turn out to be curious, anarchic and naughty.

In May Bibi Rukiya’s Reckless Daughter (Thu 22 May & Fri 23 May 2025), a new dance-theatre from choreographer Amina Khayyam will explore conditioned patriarchy enforced by women in family structures. Developed from an extensive programme of outreach workshops with women’s groups nationally, this new work is loosely based on Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba.

Internationally renowned dance circus company Motionhouse will return in October 2025 with brand-new production Hidden (Fri 10 Oct & Sat 11 Oct 2025) which will explore our shared challenges in an increasingly divided world.

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome’s accessible performances web page.

Tickets for all new season shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 21 November at 11am and on general sale on Monday 25 November at 11am.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour is on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 21 November at 10am and on general sale on Monday 25 November at 10am.

Tickets for Robin Hood go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday 17 December at 11am and on general sale on Friday 20 December at 11am.

