Birmingham Hippodrome Raises Over £45,000 To Unlock Theatre Experiences For All

Birmingham Hippodrome has raised over £45,000 as part of the annual Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024. The match funding campaign doubled all online donations between Tuesday 3 December and Tuesday 10 December.

An ambitious target of £45,000 was set to support vital accessible initiatives across world-class performances, education and skills development opportunities, access provision and participation.

The funds raised will help ensure the Hippodrome can present more Relaxed Performances, deepen partnerships with local Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools, enhance Access Hubs at free outdoor arts festivals, support the launch of a new SEN Youth Theatre in early 2025 and develop the Hippodrome's successful Access & Inclusion Advocates participation programme.

Access for All is a key strategic pillar of the Hippodrome and a long-term commitment to audiences with disabilities, health challenges and access needs. Due to lack of high-quality accessible arts provision in the region and rising numbers of people with disabilities, demand is high.

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who supported the campaign through their donations as well as our Big Give Charity Champion, The Reed Foundation.

“Looking forward, we will build on last year's 15.7% increase in audiences at Accessible and Relaxed Performances. We anticipate that over 30,000 people will create lasting memories at these inclusive performances. More young people in SEN schools will benefit from creativity's rich impact in safe, supported spaces, develop valuable skills and take up performance opportunities. And there will be more first-time Access visitors to our free festivals.

“We are proud that our continued work will build strong communities and connections for access users within the theatre's realm and thank everyone for their interest and generous donations.”

