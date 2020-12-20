Bill Bailey Crowned Winner of STRICTLY COME DANCING 2020

Bill Bailey has been crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Bailey became the oldest winner in the show's history, aged 55 at the time of his win.

The final was aired on BBC1 on December 19. Bailey and his dance partner Oti Mabuse danced to Queen's The Show Must Go On.

Check out the video below on the pair winning the trophy!

Bill Bailey, is an English comedian, actor and musician. Bailey is known for his role as Manny in the British sitcom Black Books and for his appearances on the British panel shows Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You and QI, as well as his stand-up work. He plays a variety of musical instruments and incorporates music into his performances.