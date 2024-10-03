Belgrade Theatre Will Host BLACK MEN ON THE COUCH and REVEALED: FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry's forthcoming production of Revealed by Daniel J. Carver, the team at the Belgrade Theatre has announced e a series of special public and community engagement events, including Black Men on the Couch, a Q&A for Schools and Colleges, a panel discussion, and the Revealed: Family Stories Photography Exhibition, which celebrates family stories and explores the themes of mental health, masculinity, and family, central to the production.

Black Men on the Couch – Thursday 10 October at 7.30pm at the Nineteen 58 Bar at the Belgrade.

This event, produced and developed by The Red Earth Collective and Rotimi Akinsete, offers a platform for high-profile Black men to openly discuss their mental health struggles, providing a valuable role model for younger Black men and the wider community. Tickets are on sale now priced at £5 / £3 (concessions).

The Red Earth Collective are a Black-led mental health and arts organisation that uses the arts to challenge mental health stigma and discrimination experienced by Black communities. They co-produced the original version of Revealed with Daniel J. Carver in 2019

The event will be led by pioneering Black male counsellor, Rotimi Akinsete, who will lead the conversation, providing a safe space for candid discussions around mental health, emotional resilience, and therapy in Black communities. He will be joined by academic and activist Dr. Kehinde Andrews, who will share insights into the struggles Black men face in a society that often suppresses open discussions about mental health. Daniel J. Carver, writer and star of Revealed, will join the panel to discuss his personal and creative journey through the themes explored in his play, particularly around masculinity, family, and vulnerability.

Revealed: Family Stories Photography Exhibition – displayed from Friday 18 October on the first-floor Burbidge Gallery at the Belgrade.

This powerful photography exhibition is an artistic response to the themes of Revealed, focusing on family stories within Coventry and the wider region.

The exhibition was created in collaboration with a local artist Ayesha Jones who was embedded in the community. Images and Stories of over 50 individuals and families have been documented, with a focus on mental health, family dynamics, and intergenerational conflict.

This is a celebration of family stories and seeks to hold space for conversations about difficult topics, including mental health, family rifts, and love. Audiences will have the chance to reflect on their own experiences and engage with the stories of others through this artistic platform. There will be a launch event on Saturday 19 October at 6pm, for community stakeholders and the families featured in the exhibition.

Q&A for Schools and Colleges – Thursday 24 October post 1pm performance of Revealed

This exclusive Q&A session will offer students and educators the chance to explore the themes of Revealed, including mental health, masculinity, and generational trauma. The session will be facilitated by cast members and a mental health professional, providing insight into both the creative process and the real-world issues the play addresses. This is an educational opportunity to spark important conversations among younger audiences about emotional resilience and family dynamics, in addition to this, post-show workshops also being offered for young people to continue to explore the world of the piece, back in the classroom.

Panel Discussion with Red Earth Collective – Thursday 31 October – post 7.45pm performance

This panel will explore the space between what men feel and what they say, and why the two are not always the same. Experts from the Red Earth Collective, along with members of the cast and crew, will delve into how creativity can serve as a powerful tool for healing and recovery for men struggling with mental health issues. The discussion aims to break down barriers and create a space for honest conversations about the emotional world of men.

Revealed - Creative Community Workshops – October to January

Red Earth will work in partnership with Birmingham based Artis's Collective The Blank Canvas Society to deliver a programme of six creative workshops, using music, spoken-word, poetry and art, that will explore the themes of the play. Workshops will be offered to community organisations that support the mental-health needs of global-majority communities living in Coventry and will take place at The Belgrade Theatre and in community settings across the city

Running from Friday 18 October to Saturday 2 November, Revealed tells the story of Luther, Malcolm, and Sidney - three generations of Black men who confront deep-seated issues related to masculinity, love, and vulnerability in the setting of their family's Caribbean restaurant. At times devastating and shocking, yet also heartwarming and funny, Revealed celebrates the courage to connect with those we find hardest to love.



These events, which have been generously supported by Heart of England Community Foundation, provide unique opportunities for audiences to engage with Revealed's powerful themes through real-life stories, creative discussions, and community dialogue. Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of Black men's mental health, family dynamics, and the role of creativity in promoting healing and recovery.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/revealed/ or contact the theatre directly.

