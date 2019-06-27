Belgrade Theatre Seeks Springboard Companies for Autumn 2019

Calling all emerging artists! The Belgrade Theatre is seeking another round of newly established performance companies and emerging artists to join the latest intake for its Springboard talent development programme.

Launched in 2015, the Belgrade's Springboard scheme was created to support new and emerging artists to develop their work and progress in their careers. Successful applicants will receive tailored support over a three-year period, including advice and guidance from Belgrade staff, marketing support and space to create and rehearse their work.

The current call-out follows the recent announcement of Richard & Rishard, Underground Lights and Maokwo as the Belgrade's latest Spingboard artists, and will see two additional companies benefit from the scheme, beginning in Autumn 2019.

Under the programme, Underground Lights has held a series of drama workshops at the Belgrade Theatre and are introducing Creative Cafés at Theatre Absolute; Maokwo has created films and rehearsed at the Belgrade in the lead up to the Coventry Welcomes festival; whilst Richard & Rishard are planning their next steps together as a duo.

Previous Springboard companies have gone on to tour their developed pieces, produce city-wide events and secure co-productions with other venues. These include Strictly Arts, whose latest show, Freeman, enjoyed a sell-out run and five star reviews at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, and recently toured to Chicago; Noctium Theatre, who toured the story of Coventry music pioneer Delia Derbyshire to audiences across the UK in Hymns for Robots, picking up positive reviews in Edinburgh; and New English Opera, formerly known as HighTime, who staged the Belgrade Theatre's first ever relaxed performance with their family-friendly opera, Cinderella.

Other projects to have emerged from the scheme include the annual Belgrade Mela, produced by Springboard artist Nasreen Akhtar Khan, and Shoot Festival, a biennial festival supporting local artists to perform and develop their work in front of an audience, founded by Springboard artists Jennifer Davis and Paul O'Donnell.

Strictly Arts Executive Producer Henry Bays said: "Being a Springboard Company at the Belgrade has helped our company evolve and grow enormously. The support and knowledge of all the staff has been immensely valuable and being associated with the Belgrade has opened up many doors for us with venues and arts institutions around the country."

Noctium Theatre co-Artistic Director Jessie Coller added: "Being part of the Belgrade's Springboard initiative has been a huge help for Noctium in our formative years. Having the Belgrade backing our corner and singing our praises has validated all of our creative endeavours and now we have the confidence to move forward on our own."

The deadline to apply for the Belgrade Theatre's Springboard scheme is Monday 15 July. For more information and to download the application pack, visit www.belgrade.co.uk.





