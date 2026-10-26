Belgrade Theatre Partners With Ode Creatives to Expand Digital Media Academy

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The Belgrade Theatre is launching a new partnership with Coventry-based creative agency and recording studio Ode Creatives, supporting the next generation of creative talent through its Digital Media Academy programme.

Founded in 2022 by husband-and-wife team Stanley Saungweme and Amelia McColl, Ode Creatives produces culturally relevant campaigns, content and experiences that help organisations connect with diverse audiences while opening doors for underrepresented creatives.

As part of the partnership, Ode Creatives will work alongside the Belgrade's Digital Producer, Simone Herbert, to support this year's Digital Media Academy cohort, leading the programme's audio storytelling strand. Participants will gain practical skills and hands-on experience, drawing on Ode's expertise as a working creative agency and recording studio.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two organisations. Ode Creatives previously worked with the Belgrade to produce The Nannys of Today, a series of filmed podcasts inspired by the theatre's upcoming production of Nanny of the Maroons. The project explored contemporary perspectives on themes connected to the production.

Alongside its work with the Digital Media Academy, Ode Creatives is bringing its monthly creative networking event, Ode First Thursdays, to the Belgrade Theatre's Burbidge Room. Launched in September 2026, the free event offers Coventry's creative community an informal space to meet, share ideas, celebrate achievements and build connections, bringing together musicians, photographers, filmmakers, designers, content creators, podcasters, stylists and writers.

The event is open to the wider creative community, with no agenda beyond connecting with others and discovering potential collaborations. The first gathering welcomed 20 creatives for an evening of conversation, shared experiences and mutual encouragement.

Ode First Thursdays takes place on the first Thursday of every month at the Belgrade Theatre. Attendance is free, with registration available via Eventbrite: https://odefirstthursdays.eventbrite.co.uk/

Through the partnership, the Belgrade Theatre and Ode Creatives aim to strengthen links between emerging talent and Coventry's established creative community, helping more people develop the skills, experience and connections to build creative careers in the city.

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