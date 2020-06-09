Be Kind Movement Announces Joshua Robertson As New Kindness Ambassador

The UK charity Be Kind Movement have today announced that multi-talented comedian, writer, actor and star of BBC Three's Amazing Human series Joshua Robertson is their newest Kindness ambassador.

The London-born comedian has performed his stand-up routines all over the world including: Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, New York, Indonesia and the UK - including regular performances at the London Comedy Store.

He also wrote and starred in the 2019 short film Dad Joke which premiered at 2019's BFI London Film Festival. The film is due to be released on-line by BFI network on Fri 12 June.

Joshua appeared in BBC Three's Amazing Humans web series in 2017 which showcased the inspiring journey of how life-changing injuries he sustained as a child, which left him unable to walk or talk for two years, didn't stop him from fulfilling his dreams.

After a serious motorbike crash at the age of 11 left him in a coma, Joshua now lives with a physical disability and as such, is a strong advocate for the power of kindness.

Be Kind Movement was established with the aim of celebrating and amplifying the power of kindness through education. Since 2015, the UK registered charity has been providing educational opportunities to empower children and young people.

Joshua will work with the charity to promote their educational programmes that develop emotional intelligence (EQ) skills for young people and adults through acts of kindness.

On becoming an ambassador for Be Kind Movement, Joshua Robertson said: "I am very proud to become an ambassador for Be Kind Movement to help raise awareness of the important work they do and through their message of the power of kindness help the wellbeing of young people and adults."

Be Kind Movement Founder, Premila Puri added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Joshua as an ambassador for Be Kind Movement. Overcoming many challenges throughout his life, his is an extraordinary story of strength, determination and resilience; an inspiration and positive role model to others and we look forward to working with him."

The charity also reveal details of a new series of upcoming digital webinars featuring screenings of their award-winning short film ITSY.

Dates have been confirmed for the first two of the new monthly webinar series - Thursday 18 June and Thursday 9 July, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Each live webinar will include a virtual screening of the 12-minute short ITSY, as well as discussion with the film's creative team, guest speakers and moderators, and a Q+A for viewers.

The short film, which explores mental health themes of loneliness and anxiety also celebrates friendship, acceptance and tolerance, is a key component of the charity's Kindness workshop for children and young people.

Since its premiere in 2019, ITSY has been screened globally at nineteen international film festivals and is the winner of six film awards.

The first webinar event on Thursday 18 June, which is presented in association with their wellbeing partner Calmer, will include the screening of ITSY, a discussion with Be Kind Founder and ITSY producer and co-director Premila Puri as well as Calmer Founder and Director, Tania Diggory.

On Thursday 9 July the second event in the series will feature ITSY, plus a screening of 2018 short film Only The Lonely. Joining the panel will be Premila Puri, plus Only The Lonely co-writer and executive producer Veronique Christie.

Future dates in the series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the webinars are priced at just £10.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/changing-the-world-through-kindnessone-itsy-bit-at-a-time-tickets-107920023696?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch for more information about the events and to buy tickets.

All money from ticket sales go towards funding future Be Kind projects including their Kindness Workshops which are delivered to primary schools across the country.

