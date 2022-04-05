Backstreet Boys Announce UK & European Dates for DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, have today announced UK and European Autumn dates for their DNA World Tour.

The announcement includes a huge run of shows across Germany and a very special UK exclusive date at The O2, London. The group last performed for audiences across Europe in 2019, selling over 350K tickets. Produced by Live Nation, the DNA World Tour will kick off on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, April 8th at 10am. Backstreet Army Fan Club members can access pre-sale tickets ahead of the general on sale on Wednesday, April 6th - for more information visit here.

To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine and supporting the extraordinary examples of solidarity shown across the world, Backstreet Boys will contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA World Tour 2022 to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. This contribution will protect and assist refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. To find out how you can support those affected by this emergency visit their website.

The band also released the first episode of their new docu-series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour - watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

DNA World Tour 2022 (Europe + UK)

03/10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

04/10 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

06/10 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jori

09/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

12/10 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

15/10 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

18/10 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

20/10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

22/10 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

25/10 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays

27/10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

29/10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

30/10 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

31/10 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

02/11 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sports Arena

04/11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

06/11 - London, UK - The O2

For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards, and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY-nominated 10th studio album "DNA" on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the "Pop Duo / Group Performance" 2019 GRAMMY and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off "The DNA World Tour" - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.