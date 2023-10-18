BOY'S KHAYA Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Boy’s Khaya can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Monday 13 November.

A mesmerising dance show which uses a combination of stunningly original choreography, music and spoken word and an electrifying company of skilled, versatile dancers to tell an evocative story of colonialism, persecution, slavery, and racial injustice, comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Boy’s Khaya, at the SJT on 13 November, is Bawren Tavaziva’s powerfully moving and deeply personal new work which questions who we are in today’s divided world.

Based on Bawren Tavaziva’s upbringing in Zimbabwe, it toured the UK to considerable acclaim in 2021, and was praised by audiences for the beauty of its imagery, the relevance of its story, and its profound message.

Boy’s Khaya is performed by Jessica Chambers, Imogen Cooper, Iván Merino Gaspar, Marta Świerczyńska and Alex Thirkle.

Artistic direction, choreography, music and spoken word is by Bawren Tavaziva. Rehearsal direction is by Joanne Bernard. Lighting design is by Tim Speechley and costume design is by Ben Voorhaar and Sabrina Zyla of Karisma.

Bawren Tavaziva was born in a rural village in Zimbabwe. As he reached his teens he was drawn to a dance programme that targeted talented under-privileged youngsters. Classes were given in contemporary dance, traditional dance and ballet in the townships, and Bawren was soon selected to join extra classes for the most

talented. At 18 he became an apprentice for Tumbuka Dance Company, touring Africa and Europe for five years. In 1998, he moved to the UK where he performed with Phoenix Dance, Union Dance Company, Jazzxchange, Carol Brown, and Sakoba Dance Theatre. In 2004, Bawren’s choreography was selected as one of five finalists in the UK’s prestigious Place Prize, and as a result of his choreographic success, Bawren formed Tavaziva Dance.

Tavaziva Dance is committed to producing high-quality and engaging work, fusing contemporary, ballet, and African dance styles, telling stories through movement, music and spoken word. Its mission is to bring these bold, socially engaged, personal stories to audiences across the UK and beyond. It inspires, educates, and motivates, sharing with audiences, participants and artists important aspects of Bawren’s lived experience of Black British and colonial history, highlighting issues in the world we live in today.

Boy’s Khaya can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Monday 13 November. 




