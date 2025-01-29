BLOOD BROTHERS & More Set for Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has launched 2025 with the release of its new season brochure, packed with a lineup of productions that promise to provide world-class entertainment to audiences in Gloucestershire. The season features a dynamic mix of West End drama, thrillers, Broadway musicals, comedy, ballet and dance, with something for everyone.

Drama and Thrillers

The Everyman Theatre kicks off a cold 2025 season by taking us back to a sizzling Summer 1954 (3rd - 8thFebruary), a double bill of Terence Rattigan's Table Number Seven and The Browning Version, starring a stellar ensemble cast including Dame Sian Phillips and Nathaniel Parker.

Martin Shaw stars as Sir Thomas More in A Man For All Seasons (11th - 15th February), The gripping tale of integrity versus power, set during the tumultuous reign of Henry VIII, remains as timely and compelling as ever.

Prepare for spine-tingling West End thrills with Ghost Stories (4th - 8th March), while Paula Hawkins' bestseller The Girl on The Train (25th - 29th March) takes to the stage, starring novelist and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, promising edge-of-your-seat suspense.

Musicals

Back by popular demand, the powerful musical Blood Brothers will make a highly anticipated return to Cheltenham this October (14th - 18th). This legendary tale of love, family, and fate has captivated audiences at the Everyman for years, frequently selling out.

Rock spectacle Bat Out of Hell (31st March - 5th April) will showcase the iconic and high-octane music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, while Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen (6th - 10th May) will make its way to Cheltenham as part of its first-ever UK tour, bringing its heart-rending story and iconic songs such as 'You Will Be Found' and 'Waving Through A Window' to local audiences.

Fans of nostalgia can look forward to Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical (11th-15th March) which is packed with '90s pop classics, while local talent will shine as Cheltenham Operatic and Dramatic Society presents Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (15th - 19th April), while fans of timeless musical theatre can look forward to The Cotswold Savoyards' production of Guys and Dolls (28th October - 1st November).

Adding to the stellar lineup is the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show (17th - 22nd February), offering audiences an astounding night of risqué fun and unforgettable songs, including Time Warp and Sweet Transvestite.

Comedy

The Everyman will welcome a host of comedians this year, including the newly announced Alan Davies + Support (23rd March). Alan is known for his sharp wit, observational storytelling, and his appearances on QIand Taskmaster. The Cheltenham XL Comedy Club also returns for 2025 with headliners Babatunde Aleshe(17th January), Phil Wang (9th March), and Seann Walsh (25th May).

For those seeking nostalgia, Friends! The Parody Musical (6th - 11th October), will deliver a hilarious and affectionate tribute to the iconic TV series. Packed with gags and the beloved quirks and quotes of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, this musical will delight die-hard Friends fans and newcomers alike.

Ballet and Dance

Matthew Bourne's New Adventure company will also launch its 2025 tour of The Midnight Bell in Cheltenham (15th - 17th May). Set in 1930s London, this haunting dance theatre piece reveals tales of love, longing, and betrayal among lonely hearts in Soho's pubs and foggy streets.

The Everyman Theatre's 2025 brochure is bursting with entertainment for all ages. To explore the full lineup you can pick up a copy directly from the theatre's foyer on Regent Street or read the brochure online at

Comments