BIOGRAPHY OF A CONSTELLATION to Play Greenhouse Festival in September

Tickets are now available for the UK premiere of Lila Rose Kaplan's Biography of a Constellation, which runs on September 3rd, 5th, and 7th at the Orange Tree Theatre as part of the Greenhouse Festival, in association with LAMDA.

A heartfelt, uplifting play, Biography of a Constellation tells the story of three women whose lives intertwine across space and time as they overcome gender roles, societal expectations, and uncertainty in their pursuit of the stars. Inspired by the legacy of astronomer Annie Jump Cannon, this poetic, sincere, and feminist play urges us to believe in ourselves and harness the infinite possibilities that exist within us.

Playwright Lila Rose Kaplan writes plays that shine light on the stories we don't tell about women. Her heroines live in heartfelt zany comedies, bittersweet comic dramas, and imaginative musicals for young audiences. Productions include: Huntington Theatre, Second Stage, New Victory Theatre, South Coast Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Playhouse, Geva Theatre Center, Know Theatre, and Perishable Theatre. Development includes: Arena Stage, EST, CTG, New York Theatre Workshop, Theatreworks, PlayPenn, and The Lark.

Director Paloma Sierra brings playwright Lila Rose Kaplan's imaginative voice to the stage for this UK premiere, after working on The Lonely Londoners (Jermyn Street), Spanglish Sh!t (Berkeley Rep), The Revolution of Evelyn Serrano (New Hazlett, Edinburgh Fringe), and an opera commission with the Olga Iglesias Project.

The cast includes Phoenix Edwards (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Little Prince, Windrush Girl) as Andromeda, Grace Wallis (Merchant of Venice) as Archival Librarian and Cassiopeia, Kathleen Irvine (Crisis: A Rallying Cry, Crusaders) as Planetarium Announcer, and Roy Mas (Sister Boniface Mysteries) as Perseus and Gregory.

The creative team includes set, costume, and puppetry design by Jana Lakatos, lighting design by Ghoti Fisher, sound design by Summer Collier, music by Abhinav Mishra, movement/voice direction by Lyra MacKenzie, dialect coaching by David Jarzen, cello coaching by Alasdair Linn, and stage management by Anya Williams.

Tickets available at Orange Tree Theatre for just £15.

