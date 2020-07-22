BGT Finalist Ben Hart To Present Outdoor Magic Shows

Catch this world-class magic act as part of the New Normal Festival!

Acting as your magical host, renowned magician Ben Hart will display some of his most exciting, baffling, and socially-distanced miracles, accompanied by special guest magicians (including legendary magician Fay Presto) in the informal surroundings of the New Normal Festival.

A rare chance to catch world-class magic stripped-back to its purest conditions, outdoors and right under your noses (well, 2 metres under your noses....).

Audiences can expect Hart's signature story-telling magic and pieces taken from his suspended sell-out tour. Watch him conjure with the elements as he works his wonders with such unusual items as eggs, water, rice, a pane of glass and even snow. Expect to see his famous routines as featured on Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: The Champions.

There will even be a socially-distanced interactive trick that happens entirely in the hands of each and every audience member.

"After five months without shows, I am so excited to be able to work for a live audience again. A magic trick without an audience is lifeless," Hart said. "I hope the evening will be a reminder that nothing beats the thrill of live entertainment and of a shared experience. Lockdown has been fantastic for my creativity and I've been developing some exciting routines. I'm grateful to The New Normal Festival for being so quick to give performers like myself a platform to make our returns to the stage. The evening is a chance to laugh together in a safe environment as we all emerge from our cocoons. I'd better start practising - it's been a while! Time to dust off my costume and fill my pockets with wonders...."

Dates: Friday, 7th and Saturday 8th August 2020

Time: 8.00pm

Tickets: £20.00

Online: www.newnormalfest.co.uk

