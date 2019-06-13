BEYOND THERAPY Will Tour The UK With Tracy Shaw And Matt Lapinskas

Hit Broadway comedy Beyond Therapy will tour the UK this Autumn starring Tracy Shaw and Matt Lapinskas, opening at the Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage on Wednesday 4 September 2019. Full tour schedule can be found below.

Prudence and Bruce are two New Yorkers who are deeply into therapy. But when their overzealous therapists suggest the answer to all their problems is to start dating, that's when their problems really begin. The trouble is, whilst Prudence just wants to meet a nice reliable man, Bruce - unbeknownst to his therapist - is already dating one. Crossed wires quickly lead to chaos, when a well-intentioned online ad puts Prudence and Bruce on the path to the worst date in history. Hilarious and touching in equal measure, this Broadway comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at modern relationships, and questions whether we are all Beyond Therapy.

Tracy Shaw will star as Prudence. Tracy is best known as Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street, a role she played for 10 years. Other television credits include September Song (ITV), All Quiet on the Preston Front (BBC) and Mile High (Sky One), with stage credits including The Blue Room (UK Tour) and Mum's the Word (UK Tour).

Matt Lapinskas will star as therapist Stuart. Known for his role as Anthony Moon in EastEnders from 2011-12, Matt was later a contestant on the 8th series of ITV's Dancing on Ice, reaching the final. On stage, roles include The Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloured Dreamcoat (UK Tour) and Messala in Ben Hur (Reading Hexagon). Matt also appeared in the Dancing on Ice Live UK Tour.

The cast also features Sam Lupton (Wicked West End, Little Shop of Horrors UK Tour) as Bruce, Mandy Holliday (Les Misérables, West End) as Charlotte, Joe Douglass (Brass, Union Theatre) as Andrew and Sam Bradshaw as Bob.

Beyond Therapy first opened Off-Broadway in 1981, with a cast including Sigourney Weaver as Prudence. It has since had numerous productions attracting all-star casts, including the 1982 Broadway production featuring John Lithgow, the 1987 film adaption starring Jeff Goldblum and Glenda Jackson, and a 2002 audio recording with Catherine O'Hara as Prudence and David Hyde Pierce as Bruce.

Beyond Therapy is directed by Susan Raasay with design by Mike Leopold.

Recommended for ages 14+.

UK TOUR LISTINGS

Wednesday 4 - Saturday 7 September 2019

Gordon Craig THEATRE, STEVANAGE

Box Office: 01438 363200 / www.gordon-craig.co.uk

Monday 9 - Tuesday 10 September 2019

GLADSTONE THEATRE, LIVERPOOL

Box Office: 0151 643 8757 / www.gladstonetheatre.org.uk

Wednesday 11 - Thursday 12 September 2019

LANCASTER GRAND THEATRE

Box Office: 01524 64695 / www.lancastergrand.co.uk

Friday 13 - Saturday 14 September 2019

CASTLEFORD Phoenix Theatre

Box Office: 01977 664566 / www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk

Monday 16 - Wednesday 18 September 2019

THE ALBANY THEATRE, COVENTRY

Box Office: 024 7699 8964 / www.albanytheatre.co.uk

Thursday 19 - Saturday 21 September 2019

THE BARN THEATRE, CIRENCESTER

Box Office: 01285 648255 / www.barntheatre.org.uk

Monday 23 - Wednesday 25 September 2019

THE LANDMARK THEATRE, ILFRACOMBE

Box Office: 01271 316523 / www.landmark-ilfracombe.com

Tuesday 1 - Thursday 3 October 2019

PALACE THEATRE, PAIGNTON

Box Office: 01803 665800 / www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk

Saturday 5 October 2019

CHEQUER MEAD THEATRE, EAST GRINSTEAD

Box Office: 01342 302000 / www.chequermead.org.uk

Monday 7 - Wednesday 9 October 2019

THE LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE, KETTERING

Box Office: 01536 414141 / www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Friday 11 - Saturday 12 October 2019

THE MUNI THEATRE, LANCASHIRE

Box Office: 01282 661234 / www.themuni.co.uk





